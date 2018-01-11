(Curtis Kreklau/South Fraser News Service)

IHIT confirms Sunday’s ‘suspicious death’ as homicide of Shawnn Cotter, 37

IHIT continues to work with Surrey RCMP to investigate the Cloverdale homicide

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has now confirmed the suspicious death that occurred in the early hours of Sunday morning (Jan. 7) was a homicide.

“The male victim has been identified as 37-year-old, Shawnn Patrick COTTER,” said Corporal Meghan Foster in a media release. “Cotter is a Surrey resident and from the evidence gathered so far investigators believe that his death is not random.”

When RCMP arrived at around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday morning, they found Cotter unresponsive in a nearby residence.

Despite efforts to revive him, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

IHIT was called in later that day to take over the investigation, and IHIT continues to work with Surrey RCMP to investigae the events surrounding Cotter’s death.

At this time, IHIT has no information that links Cotter’s death with any other violent acts in the Lower Mainland.

Anyone with information regarding Sunday’s incident is asked to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT, or, if they wish to remain anonymous, to please contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-TIPS.


