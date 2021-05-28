IHIT and RCMP forensics unit on scene at Chilliwack residence one day after shooting death

A person was brought to Chilliwack General Hospital with gunshot wounds in the early hours of May 27

Personnel from the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) along with an RCMP forensics team are on scene at a residence at 8880 Broadway Street that may be connected to a shooting in Chilliwack early Thursday morning (May 27).

Around 1:15 a.m. Chilliwack RCMP responded to a report of a person with a gunshot wound being transported to hospital. An area around the hospital was taped off for several hours with police officers seen taking pictures.

The gunshot victim died, and IHIT became involved in the investigation, working alongside RCMP and the coroner’s service.

“Police are currently in the early evidence gathering stages of their investigation,” a news release sent out hours after the incident noted. “No further information is available for release at this time.”

RCMP urge anyone with information regarding this incident to call the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or email ihittipline@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

If you wish to remain anonymous, provide your tip information on the web at solvecrime.ca or by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).