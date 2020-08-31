Centennial Beach at low tide. (Wikimedia Commons photo)

Hypothermic paddleboarder rescued in Boundary Bay

Delta police located the woman two kilometres from shore and unable to walk

Police are reminding people to always have a buddy with them when venturing into the waters around Delta — a decision that potentially saved the life of a hypothermic paddleboarder this past weekend.

Following months of COVID-19 related restrictions and closures, many people have taken up paddleboarding as a way to get outside and enjoy the summer weather. However, police warn, the sport is not without its risks.

“Weather conditions can change quickly, even in shallow waters,”Insp. Ciaran Feenan, head of the DPD’s patrol section, said in a press release. “We definitely advise going out with a companion, and having a phone in a waterproof case.”

Around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 29, Delta police received a call about a missing paddleboarder at Centennial Beach. The wind had apparently taken the paddleboarder far from the beach and her companion hadn’t seen her for over 40 minutes.

About 10 minutes later, the caller phoned back to say he’d found his friend, but that she had become extremely cold and unable to continue on her own. Police note that at the time the tide was “quite far out.”

“Learning of her plight, our officers made a two-kilometre trek out in the shallow waters of Boundary Bay, locating the duo around 12:20 p.m.,” Feenan said. “The paddle boarder’s condition was deteriorating and she was unable to walk, so police started carrying her back to shore as the tide was coming in.”

Feenan said when the officers were about one kilometre from shore, two firefighters came out to assist. The firefighters wrapped the paddleboarder in thermal blankets then took turns with police carrying the woman safely back to shore.

The woman was then taken to hospital, and police calling to follow up were assured she is doing much better.


editor@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

DeltaPolice

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
New ‘Surrey Blended’ online option aims to offer flexibility to students
Next story
1,100 active COVID-19 cases in B.C. following continued surge over weekend

Just Posted

Museum of Surrey to reopen Sept. 9

Cloverdale museum will limit visitors to 40 at a time

VIDEO: House burns in Port Kells area of Surrey

Home catches fire on 88th Avenue near Harvie Road

New ‘Surrey Blended’ online option aims to offer flexibility to students

‘We are attempting to meet the needs of our community in these unusual times,’ district says

Landmark golf event celebrated at Surrey’s Northview course

Pin placements will be the same as when Mike Weir won the ACC in 1999

Hypothermic paddleboarder rescued in Boundary Bay

Delta police located the woman two kilometres from shore and unable to walk

1,100 active COVID-19 cases in B.C. following continued surge over weekend

Roughly 5,790 people in B.C. have tested positive for the contagious respiratory virus since January

Teachers’ union slams B.C.’s return-to-school plan; says ad with Dr. Henry is ‘unrealistic’

Better ventilation, remote learning options and more teachers needed, Teri Mooring says

Suspected flasher arrested in Langley

The 33-year-old Surrey man is banned from being around girls 16 and under

B.C. RCMP still searching for man with Okanagan connection wanted on drug charges

Robert Heltman wanted out of Vancouver of possession of drugs, weapon

Want a latte? Bring a mask: Starbucks to make face coverings mandatory in Canada

Customers without masks will be able to order via the drive-thru, curb-side pickup or ordering for delivery

Climate change creating vast new glacial lakes, future flooding risk: research

Many glacial lakes are located in thinly inhabited locales such as Greenland

Feds ‘looking into’ alleged bullying by RCMP employee facing security charges

Cameron Jay Ortis is charged with Security of Information Act violations, breach of trust and a computer-related offence

Salmon Arm pharmacist fined, suspended for involvement in drug sales scheme

Pharmacy owner agrees to $25,000 fine, complete ethics course for health-care professionals

Patient care first: Why B.C. firefighters are calling for more medical training

Firefighters want more responsibility partly because they outnumber paramedics

Most Read