Heavy machinery clears washed-up buildings and rubble in the harbour in Burnt Island, Newfoundland and Labrador, on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. An initial estimate by Catastrophe Indices and Quantification Inc. suggests hurricane Fiona did $660 million in insured damage. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

Heavy machinery clears washed-up buildings and rubble in the harbour in Burnt Island, Newfoundland and Labrador, on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. An initial estimate by Catastrophe Indices and Quantification Inc. suggests hurricane Fiona did $660 million in insured damage. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

Hurricane Fiona most costly extreme weather event ever recorded in Atlantic Canada

Estimate puts the storm’s insured damages at $660 million

An initial estimate by Catastrophe Indices and Quantification Inc. suggests hurricane Fiona caused $660 million in insured damage.

The Insurance Bureau of Canada says the storm was the most costly extreme weather event ever recorded in Atlantic Canada in terms of insured damages based on the estimate provided by CatIQ.

It added that many of those affected by the storm were located in high-risk flood areas and floodplains where residential flood insurance coverage is not available.

As a result, the bureau says the overwhelming majority of costs for the disaster will be borne by government.

The storm made landfall in Nova Scotia on Sept. 24 and ripped through the region, knocking out power to more than 500,000 customers in the Maritimes.

The bureau says the storm also washed at least 20 homes into the ocean.

RELATED: B.C.’s flooding was ‘most costly’ severe weather event ever for province: insurance experts

hurricaneinsurance

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Trudeau guarantees Canada will meet its emissions target this time
Next story
Drivers urged to ‘Shift into Winter’ when heading out on B.C. roads

Just Posted

A head-on collision occurred May 24, 2021 in the area of North Parallel Road and Whatcom Road in Abbotsford. A Surrey woman has now pleaded guilty in relation to the crash. (Curtis Kreklau/South Fraser News Service)
Surrey woman pleads guilty to impaired-driving head-on crash in Abbotsford

Tyler and his mom Brandy pose for Ted Couling as he draws a caricature of them on the Rocky Mountaineer train, which took them on a two-day journey through the Rocky Mountains to Vancouver. (Submitted photo)
Foundation takes sick Surrey boy on ‘magical’ trip through B.C.

Surrey school district is not done facing over-capacity concerns, as the school-year brought in 2,200 students, when 900 were expected. (Surrey Schools photo)
Surrey school district welcomes 1,300 more students than projected

This year the Bear Creek Lights event will run from Nov. 4 to 18. (File photo)
Bear Creek Lights event ‘brings nature to the forefront’ at Surrey park starting Nov. 4