Hundial now wants Penticton council seat after exiting Surrey civic election race

In 2018, the former RCMP employee was elected in a council sweep by Safe Surrey Coalition

It appears Jack Hundial is leaving Surrey politics for a run at a city council seat in Penticton.

The first-term councillor in Surrey posted the news to Facebook on Wednesday (Aug. 30), with a photo of him signing nomination papers in the Okanagan city.

In mid-August, Hundial said he wouldn’t be running for re-election in Surrey this October, after aligning himself with Brenda Locke’s Surrey Connect slate in recent years.

Four years ago, in 2018, Hundial was elected in a council sweep by the Safe Surrey Coalition led by Mayor Doug McCallum, but split from the SCC in July 2019 following a war of words over the city’s policing transition.

Hundial, who retired from the RCMP after 25 years, works for BC Hydro as an investigator for electrical thefts, and also with Fortis BC, covering a territory that is mainly in the Okanagan.

In August, Hundial said that his wife and daughter have been living in the Okanagan for the last year and a half, and decided to move there.

“My commitment to public service goes back over 30 years,” he posted to Facebook on Wednesday. “Over those years, I have developed the experience, insight and work ethic to consistently find ways to improve the community I live in. As Penticton grows into a world class city, we need to have an experienced and diverse Council that is willing to take on the challenges ahead while holding onto strong community values.”



