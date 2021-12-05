Riverside Street between Townshipline and Hallert roads is blocked off, as investigators collect evidence. Facebook photo

Human remains found after vehicle fire extinguished on rural Abbotsford road

Riverside Street closed between Hallert Road and Townshipline Road

Human remains were found after Abbotsford firefighters extinguished a vehicle fire along a rural Abbotsford road this morning, Dec. 5.

Abbotsford Police investigators are calling the discovery a suspicious death.

Patrol officers responded to reports of a fire at the 5000 Block of Riverside Street at 2:42 a.m., according to a media release from the department.

“Officers are in the initial stages of this investigation and there are no further details at this time,” the release says.

Major Crime Detectives, along with a Forensic Identification Unit remain on the scene, which has been blocked off between Hallert and Townshipline roads.

“They’re still trying to ID, they’re still trying to figure out the vehicle type … We know we have a body, ” said Const. Jody Thomas, Abbotsford Police’s media officer.

The Integrated Homicide Invesitgation Team has not yet been called in yet, Thomas said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225.

This rural area of Abbotsford has had criminal activity before.

In 2019, IHIT was called to Bates Road several blocks away after a body was found after an engulfed fire was extinguished. In 2017, a man was shot to death on Bates Road, for which three other men were eventually charged.

RELATED: Body found after SUV found fully engulfed in flames in Abbotsford field

RELATED: Three men charged with Abbotsford shooting death of Surrey man

