How to help: A list of Surrey businesses collecting donations for B.C. flood victims

A number of businesses are finding ways to help evacuees

A growing list of Surrey businesses are finding ways to help those affected by the flooding throughout B.C.

This list will be updated as we find out more:

• SPINCO Cloverdale is fundraising for Mamas for Mamas Vancouver, with all funds going toward providing essential items and gift cards to families in desperate need. SPINCO Cloverdale is also holding a charity ride on Sunday (Nov. 21) at 12:30 p.m., with proceeds also going to Mamas for Mamas Vancouver.

• Starbucks – Morgan Crossing is collecting donations during business hours and will be delivered to those in need. Items needed include rain coats and boots for men, women and children, infant formula, disposable plates and cutlery, bottled water, and toiletries and hygiene products.

• Sweet Avenue Bakery is collecting donations all week and sending them to Abbotsford. Items include toiletries, bottled water, towels, blankets, canned foods and other non-perishables.

• Gurdwara Dasmesh Darbar will have a donation box at the entryway of the gurdwara (12885 85 Ave.) for items such as non-perishables, toiletries, blankets, towels, winter clothing and socks and other undergarments. Cash donations can also be sent to iksansarfoundation@gmail.com.

• Gurdwara Dukh Nivaran Sahib and Guru Nanak Food Bank are continuing to provide food packets and other items for flood victims via private chartered helicopters. To help, people can call 604-780-2573, 604-537-1440 or WhatsApp 604-512-1200.

• Tavisha’s Helping Hands is having a samosa fundraiser to help the Abbotsford flood victims. Tavisha Kochhar is having the sale on Saturday (Nov. 20), with packs ranging in price and size from one samosa for $3 to 30 for $72.

• GoFundMe has compiled a list of verified fundraisers for people and organizations affected by the flooding.

• City Dream Centre is partnering with organizations to collect bottled water, blankets and diapers. Donations can be dropped off at #106-19211 Fraser Hwy.)

If you know of more businesses helping out, email lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com.



lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

BC Floodflooding