The B.C. Ministry of Agriculture kicked off more than a month of public meetings on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, to hear how people want to encourage farming and protect farmland. (Pixabay photo)

How do you think B.C. should protect its farmland?

Ministry of Agriculture hosting community meetings with the Agricultural Land Commission

The province kicked off more than a month of public meetings on Thursday to hear how people want to encourage farming and protect farmland.

Ronna-Rae Leonard, the MLA for Courtenay-Comox who chairs the select standing committee on agriculture, fish and food, will host the first meeting with the Agricultural Land Commission on Sept. 19, in Merville on Vancouver Island.

The Ministry of Agriculture will also host five other sessions, with the commission, in Delta (Oct. 1), Dawson Creek (Oct. 2), Prince George (Oct. 3), Kelowna (Oct. 10) and Castlegar (Oct. 30).

According to a news release, the meetings will discuss recent government changes meant to strengthen the commission and the Agricultural Land Reserve.

READ MORE: B.C. farmers concerned Agricultural Land Reserve changes choking their livelihood

Attendees are also encouraged to talk about how to support farmers and ranchers to expand and diversify their business, to help new or young farmers become established, and to ensure flexibility for residential options.

Regulations came into force on Feb. 22 to address mega-mansions and property speculation by limiting primary residence size on ALR lands, and allowing the commission to approve additional residences if they are for farm use.

Amendments also replaced six panel regions and an executive committee for the ALR with one commission, and restricted the removal of soil and increased penalties for the dumping of construction debris as well as other harmful fill.

People can provide feedback online at engage.gov.bc.ca/supportingfarmers/ until Nov. 15. A report will then be prepared and made public.

READ MORE: Ag minister defends agricultural land commission amendments


karissa.gall@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. MLA’s former constituency assistant charged with fraud, breach of trust
Next story
Surrey council awards contract to build new Hawthorne Park waterpark, washrooms

Just Posted

Cloverdale-Langley City candidate attended event with blackface characters

The controversial “Black Peter” character has been a feature at Sinterklaas celebrations

WestCoast Big Band Festival on the move from Surrey to Vancouver

‘It’s time for our festival to go to the next level,’ organizer says of mid-November event

‘Spooktacular Newton’ to close down part of 137th Street this year

Train rides, face-painting, dancers and more at annual Halloween event hosted by Newton BIA

Surrey council awards contract to build new Hawthorne Park waterpark, washrooms

Surrey council approved a $2.26M contract on Monday (Sept. 16)

Surrey RCMP looking for missing man last seen in Whalley

Police say Joshua Derrah was reported missing on Sept. 11 and has not been heard from since

Charges dropped against officer who shot and killed Hudson Brooks in South Surrey

‘I feel like I’ve lost Hudson all over again,’ says mom

‘Really disturbing:’ Trudeau’s racist photos worry B.C. First Nation chief

Wet’suwet’en Chief concerned the photos will sow fear in Indigenous communities

Murder charges laid after body pulled from Fraser River ID’ed as missing man

Accused also face one count each of attempted murder in connection with Rudy Johnson Bridge incident

Unionized workers launch ‘open-ended strike’ at three Vancouver hotels

Workers at Hyatt Regency, Westin Bayshore and Pinnacle Harbourfront walked out

B.C. MLA’s former constituency assistant charged with fraud, breach of trust

Charges announced Sept. 19 more than two years after Martin fired Desmond Devnich for alleged thefts

B.C. salmon farm inspection deal reached with Indigenous people

Monitoring to determine if any Broughton region farms stay open

RCMP seize $1.9 million in B.C. traffic stop

The driver and passenger were detained under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act

Yearbook photo surfaces of Trudeau wearing ‘brownface’ costume in 2001

The report describes the occasion as an ‘Arabian Nights’-themed gala event

‘Troubling, insulting’: NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh reacts to Trudeau’s brownface photo

Jagmeet Singh, leader of the New Democrats, responded with a call for love after Trudeau photos surface

Most Read