Hotel operator announced for Delta casino

A rendering of the Delta by Marriott Hotel being built as part of the new Cascades Casino Delta entertainment complex, located at the interchange of Highway 99 and Highway 17A in Ladner. (Submitted photo)

An operator has been announced for the hotel attached to the still-under-construction Cascades Casino Delta.

In a Sept. 13 press release, Meridian Development and P.R. Hotels Ltd. announced their partnership in a new Delta by Marriott Hotel to be part of the Cascades Casino Delta entertainment complex, located at the former Town & Country Inn site at the corner of Highway 99 and Highway 17A in Ladner.

“We are very excited to be a part of this development and to work with both Gateway [Casinos & Entertainment Ltd.] and Marriott to bring this Delta hotel to the city,” Jeff Krivoshen of P.R. Hotels said in a press release. “We are proud of this location, being only 15 minutes from Vancouver International Airport to the north and 15 minutes from the Tsawwassen ferry terminal to the south.”

Delta by Marriott Hotel is one of Marriott’s premium brands, according to the release, and “brings the Ladner/Delta area a truly upscale hotel property.”

The facility will include a “luxurious” day spa, resort-style outdoor pool and hot tub, state of the art fitness centre, “sophisticated bespoke design” and parking with allocated spots for electric vehicles.

“This collaboration is expected to have significant positive impact on the city of Delta, and is sure to draw tourism, conferences and conventions from across British Columbia, Canada and the United States,” said Karl Miller of Meridian, citing Delta’s “centric geographical location,” industry and growing business community.

“We’re excited to collaborate again with P.R. Hotels and Meridian to bring another beautiful hotel to British Columbia,” said Paul Loehr, regional vice-president of development for Marriott International. “The Delta brand offers an attractive, flexible and well-established premium brand to our Canadian hotel development community and a seamless travel experience for our guests. This project will serve as an integral component of the Gateway Cascades Casino entertainment complex.”

The $70-million facility, which will be operated by Gateway Casinos & Entertainment Ltd., will include three restaurants, meeting space and a 40,000-square-foot casino with approximately 500 slot machines, 24 table games and up to six electronic table games.

According to Gateways application to the city, the hotel is five storeys above parking and will have a maximum of 124 rooms. A total of 800 parking spaces would be provided for the entire development.

The casino complex, once complete, will bring an estimated 700-plus new jobs to the city — 314 in the casino, 150 in the hotel, 224 in food and beverage, 19 in administration and 10 in janitorial services.

According to the British Columbia Lottery Corporation, it’s estimated the new casino will bring the City of Delta about $2.5 million to $3 million per year in new revenue.

“We look forward to bringing this state of-the-art entertainment destination to such a rapidly growing and dynamic community. Through our investment … we will bring up to 700 new jobs and careers to the area and significant economic spin-offs during the construction and beyond,” Gateway CEO Tony Santo said in press release announcing the project’s approval by the BCLC in 2018.



