B.C. Liberal house leader Mary Polak and leader Andrew Wilkinson describe meeting with Speaker Darryl Plecas at B.C. legislature, May 30, 2019. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)

Horgan rejects offer to replace B.C. legislature speaker Darryl Plecas

B.C. Liberals describe his accusations of security corruption

B.C. legislature speaker Darryl Plecas has rejected the findings of former chief justice Beverley McLachlin on financial activities by senior staff and resumed his own investigation, including seizing computer drives, B.C. Liberal house leader Mary Polak says.

Polak described a three-hour meeting with Plecas, NDP MLA Gary Begg and B.C. Green house leader Sonia Furstenau Wednesday night, at which she said Plecas was pounding on the table and accusing legislature security officers of corruption.

B.C. Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson said after seeing Plecas and his assistant Alan Mullen removing a computer from a security office late Wednesday evening, and hearing of his accusations about legislature security officers, Wilkinson tried to meet with Premier John Horgan Thursday morning to offer an MLA to replace Plecas.

Horgan rejected that idea, telling reporters Thursday afternoon that Plecas is speaker for as long as he wants to be.

Plecas spoke to reporters earlier in the day, saying he brought in an outside company to copy computer drives from the acting sergeant at arms and acting clerk to secure data as he and Mullen continue their own investigation.

Polak released her notes from the Wednesday evening meeting, and described Plecas pounding on the table and rejecting the McLachlin’s findings. McLachlin cleared sergeant at arms Gary Lenz of any misconduct in his legislature expenses, and found that clerk Craig James did misuse legislature expense records.

The RCMP and two special prosecutors are still investigating the original accusations made by Plecas after he took several trips with James and Lenz. James reached a deal to retire, and Lenz has indicated he wants to return to work.

The two remaining senior security officers, Randy Ennis and Ron Huck, announced they are retiring with the end of the spring legislature session. Ennis, a former military officer, has been acting as sergeant at arms since Lenz and James were suspended and escorted out of the legislature last November.

Plecas rejected suggestions that staff members were quitting because of his actions. Wilkinson said security staff are considering joining a union to give them protection from Plecas.

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Tolko’s Athabasca division in Slave Lake, Alberta suspends operations due to wildfire

Just Posted

Six men face 38 charges in Surrey, Delta drug trafficking investigation

Police say case related to group operating throughout the Lower Mainland

Brenden’s Ride will roll through Cloverdale on June 15

Annual fundraiser will support Vancouver Adaptive Snow Sports

Weekend lane closures scheduled for Alex Fraser Bridge

Drivers are advised that two lanes will be closed during the June 1 and 7 weekends

B.C.-wide port lockout lifted as union, employer sign tentative deal

Deal still pending ratification by union members

White Rock RCMP receive report of person with gun, ended up being someone vaping

Police swarm vehicle near Oxford Street and Marine Drive

VIDEO: Black Press Career Fair is on at the Abbotsford Centre

77 vendors include the City of Abbotsford, Harrison Hot Springs Resort and Spa and Vancouver Career College

B.C. drug courier gets 5.5 years in prison for delivering $350K in fentanyl, cocaine

Pedro Dwayne Kematch, 35, was sentenced on Thursday in B.C. Supreme Court

Horgan rejects offer to replace B.C. legislature speaker Darryl Plecas

B.C. Liberals describe his accusations of security corruption

‘Unruly’ passenger causes security breach, damages B.C.-bound WestJet plane

Flight leaving Edmonton to Comox sustained damage from a male passenger

Nanaimo woman wins court challenge after RCMP breathalyze her at home

Woman served one while at sister’s Maple Ridge house

B.C. forests ministry tracks Douglas fir beetle outbreak

Kootenay infestation ‘not big’ but treatment, firebreak work underway

Car thief fleeing from Abbotsford police should have expected to get tackled, IIO says

Police watchdog says getting tackled while attempting to flee was a ‘foreseeable outcome’

SPCA seizes 15 ‘badly neglected’ dogs from Fraser Valley breeder

One dog was heavily pregnant, the SPCA said

Residents in B.C.’s wildfire zone raise cash for fire-ravaged northern Alberta

Community centre in Ashcroft donating proceeds from ParticipACTION walk to fire relief effort

Most Read