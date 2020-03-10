Horgan event in Surrey today despite other cancellations for fear of COVID-19

Horgan speaking at Surrey Board of Trade luncheon on effect 2020 B.C. budget will have on Surrey’s businesses and economy

Premier John Horgan gives us a Vulcan hello in Surrey in May 2019. (Photo: Tom Zytaruk)

Premier John Horgan is speaking at a Surrey Board of Trade luncheon today on what effect the 2020 B.C. budget will have on Surrey’s businesses and economy.

It will go ahead, at Northview Golf and Country Club, despite provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry advising the public on Monday concerning COVID-19 that as for community events – particularly gatherings in closed spaces, where meals are shared – people should “consider having alternatives to those types of environments right now, particularly if they’re being attended by people who are elderly, who are more likely to have severe illness or complications from this virus.”

Henry said it’s important we all try to “put some distance between us, even in small events, in business meetings, look at how we can do these things virtually.”

Concerns around COVID-19 have prompted the South Surrey & White Rock Chamber of Commerce to reschedule its Campbell Heights Business Growth and Opportunities event. The March 10 presentation was set to be held at Starline Windows – a Business of the Year Award winner at the chamber’s 21st Annual Business Excellence Awards – and feature Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum.

Surrey Board of Trade CEO Anita Huberman told the Now-Leader on Tuesday morning that the Horgan event is “still happening. The 11th Annual Surrey Women in Business Awards on Thursday, at the Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel, will also go ahead, Huberman said.

“We have a huge women’s event also on Thursday and we’re still proceeding with it,” she said. “We did a risk assessment with the Sheraton and put some measures in place which includes disinfectant, you know, those dispensary at each of the entry way to the ballroom, in the foyer. And we have a special way that we’re going to be announcing today to network and to greet each other instead of shaking hands.

“We’re trying to mitigate but we’re proceeding with the two big events we have this week,” Huberman said. “It’s spring break the next two weeks so we have a minimal, a minimal number of events in the next two weeks.”

As for the Horgan event today, she said the board “talked to Northview golf yesterday, did the risk assessment same with the disinfectant at each of the entry ways in the foyer and to the ballroom at Northview.”

Meantime, about 20 members of the Keep the RCMP in Surrey campaign plan to stake out the entrance of the golf course to let Horgan know they’re still “in the game.”

“We’re not going to do anything other than be visible, and peaceful, and law-abiding,” said Paul Daynes, a strategist for the campaign. “We’re in the game – this is just the start, we’re switching to an activist mode.”

“This is one of the things we were urged to do by our volunteers,” he said.

– With a file by Tracy Holmes



