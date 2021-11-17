Honest folks turn in cash they found to cops, in Newton and Guildford

If the cash belongs to you, police say, call the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502

The Surrey RCMP is looking for the owners of a large amount of cash that was found in a box of clothing that was donated to a thrift store in Newton, as well as cash that someone found in a parking lot in Guildford, and turned it over to police.

“The actions of our community members who found the cash have demonstrated genuine integrity. They have turned the money over to police in hopes it could be returned to its rightful owners,” said Const. Sarbjit Sangha. “If you lose a large sum of cash it is important to make a police report in order to increase the chances of having your money returned.”

Sangha said on June 4, 2021, a large amount of cash was located in a box of clothing donated to a thrift store in the 6900 block of King George Boulevard and subsequently turned over to the Surrey RCMP. “It is believed that the box was donated between May 30, 2021 and June 2, 2021,” she said.

On October 28, 2021, a pair of Surrey residents found some cash in a parking lot in the 15100-block of 100 Avenue and turned it over to the Mounties.

In either case, if the cash belongs to you, Sangha said you should call the Surrey RCMP at 602-599-0502 to claim it.

“Claimants will be required to provide the amount of cash they lost and what it was stored in to prove ownership,” she said.



tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

surrey rcmp