Surrey RCMP investigate at the area of 104th Avenue and King George Boulevard Sunday afternoon. A man was assaulted in Whalley early that morning and died that afternoon. (Photos: Shane MacKichan)

Whalley

Homicide team called in after man assaulted in Surrey dies in hospital

Police say they were called about assault early Sunday morning but both caller and victim took off

Wesley Dean Rideout.

Police are investigating after a man who was assaulted in Whalley early Sunday morning died in hospital later that day.

Surrey RCMP say they were called to the area of 104th Avenue and King George Boulevard at about 2:45 a.m. but say both the person who called them and the victim of the assault both took off before police arrived.

Police say later that day, at about 2:40 p.m., they were notified by the BC Coroner Service that the man who was assaulted, Wesley Dean Rideout, had died in hospital as a result of his injuries.

Rideout was known to police.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) is investigating.

In a release, IHIT said they don’t believe the incident was a random assault.

“We believe there are persons out there who knew of Mr. Rideout’s activities on the night of his assault,” Corporal David Lee of IHIT said in the release. “We ask anyone with information, or video in the area of 104 Avenue and King George Boulevard, to contact IHIT immediately.”

This is Surrey’s 12th homicide of 2018.

Meanwhile, police announced Monday morning that Rizig Bona, 44, has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of his wife, Anida Magaya, 42, in Surrey.

Magaya was discovered dead Oct. 5 at a residence in the 16100-block of 110 Avenue.

Police ask anyone with information about either murder to call the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).


beau.simpson@surreynowleader.com
