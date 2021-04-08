VIDEO: Homicide at Abbotsford homeless camp

The homeless camp covers a wide area, stretching to both sides of the tracks. The stabbing appears to have occurred on the west side of the tracks. Patrick Penner / Abbotsford News.The homeless camp covers a wide area, stretching to both sides of the tracks. The stabbing appears to have occurred on the west side of the tracks. Patrick Penner / Abbotsford News.
At least seven police vehicle remained on scene by 7 a.m. this morning. Patrick Penner / Abbotsford News.At least seven police vehicle remained on scene by 7 a.m. this morning. Patrick Penner / Abbotsford News.
A man in his mid 30s was found unresponsive in a tent, and taken to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Patrick Penner / Abbotsford News.A man in his mid 30s was found unresponsive in a tent, and taken to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Patrick Penner / Abbotsford News.
A large area of the railway tracks beneath a bridge on Highway 1 has been cordoned off by police tape as investigators collect evidence. Patrick Penner / Abbotsford News.A large area of the railway tracks beneath a bridge on Highway 1 has been cordoned off by police tape as investigators collect evidence. Patrick Penner / Abbotsford News.

A “targeted” stabbing last night at an Abbotsford homeless camp has left one man dead.

Emergency services responded to reports of a stabbing at 10:15 p.m., April 7, at the homeless camp located at the intersection of Riverside Road and King Road, according to an Abbotsford Police news release.

A man in his mid 30s was found unresponsive in a tent, and taken to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Although early in the investigation, the attack appears targeted, the release said.

Abbotsford patrol officers, major crimes detectives and forensic teams remain on scene, but the investigation has been transitioned to the RCMP’s Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT), the release said.

At least seven police vehicles were still on scene by 7 a.m. this morning.

A large area of the railway tracks beneath a bridge on Highway 1 has been cordoned off by police tape as investigators collect evidence.

The homeless camp covers a wide area, stretching to both sides of the tracks adjacent to the Look out society Riverside Winter Shelter.

The stabbing appears to have occurred on the west side of the tracks.

