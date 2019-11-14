‘Hold and secure’ at Elgin Park Secondary after threat

A text sent to parents at Elgin Park Secondary tells them students are safe and asks them not to come to the school.

RCMP are on the scene at Elgin Park Secondary in South Surrey investigating an unspecified threat.

Police responded just before 11 a.m., and police have traffic blocked in both directions in the 13400-block of 24 Avenue while the investigation continues. At least a half-dozen police cars are on scene, along with a dog team. An RCMP helicopter was also seen in the air.

“The school recieved a threat… and when it comes to the safety of our schools, we can’t and won’t take any chances. We treat all threats to schools and other areas as real until we can confirm that they are not,” Cpl. Elenore Sturko told Peace Arch News.

The school is currently in ‘hold and secure’ protocol, Sturko added.

During a hold and secure, students and staff are kept inside, but continue on with normal operations.

While the investigation continues, parents and others are asked not to attend the school, Surrey RCMP tweeted shortly before noon.

“We’re working to determine if the threat is real,” she said.