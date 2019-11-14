A text sent to parents at Elgin Park Secondary tells them students are safe and asks them not to come to the school.

‘Hold and secure’ at Elgin Park Secondary after threat

RCMP currently on scene at South Surrey school

RCMP are on the scene at Elgin Park Secondary in South Surrey investigating an unspecified threat.

Police responded just before 11 a.m., and police have traffic blocked in both directions in the 13400-block of 24 Avenue while the investigation continues. At least a half-dozen police cars are on scene, along with a dog team. An RCMP helicopter was also seen in the air.

“The school recieved a threat… and when it comes to the safety of our schools, we can’t and won’t take any chances. We treat all threats to schools and other areas as real until we can confirm that they are not,” Cpl. Elenore Sturko told Peace Arch News.

The school is currently in ‘hold and secure’ protocol, Sturko added.

During a hold and secure, students and staff are kept inside, but continue on with normal operations.

While the investigation continues, parents and others are asked not to attend the school, Surrey RCMP tweeted shortly before noon.

“We’re working to determine if the threat is real,” she said.

Previous story
B.C. to restrict nicotine content, bring in 20% tax on vaping products

Just Posted

Former Cloverdale youth pastor guilty of one count of sexual assault

Judge cites reasonable doubt in finding Samuel Emerson not guilty of majority of charges

Filipino-Canadian artists featured in new ‘Green’ exhibit in Surrey

Opening reception Nov. 23 at Surrey Art Gallery

SURREY EVENTS: Rick Mercer here for ‘Comedy Night in Canada,’ and more

Concerts, festivals, plays and more in our weekly events guide for Surrey

Elgin Park grad steers UBC to women’s soccer title

Danielle Steer scores winning goal in championship game and semifinal

Five accused in South Surrey torched-SUV killing ordered back to court in January

Bhavkiran Dhesi died in August 2017; five members of the same family are charged in connection with her death

B.C. to restrict nicotine content, bring in 20% tax on vaping products

Province will also restrict candy and fruit flavoured vaping products to adult-only stores

‘It’s been 12 years’: Father of murdered B.C. real estate agent pleads for mayor’s help

Lindsay Buziak was stabbed to death on Feb. 2, 2008 in Saanich. Her case is unsolved.

B.C. woman sends fight to reduce preventable medical errors to Victoria

Teri McGrath and South Okanagan senior’s centre members presented 150 signature petition to local MLA

B.C. First Nation Chief Ed John faces historic sex charges

John served as minister for children and families under then-premier Ujjah Dosanjh

Yelling at your dog might hurt its long-term mental health: study

Researchers find dogs trained using negative reinforcement are more ‘pessimistic’

Black Press career fair happening now at Langley Events Centre

Find your dream job at the Black Press career fair

What’s happening: week of Nov. 14

Events and community listings for North Delta

‘Cute little nugget’: BC SPCA asks for help with care for kitten with badly injured leg

Valerio may need his front left leg amputated

Community uses loophole to paint 16 rainbow crosswalks after B.C. council says no

So far 11 rainbows are painted and five planned, all since council denied the first proposal in September

Most Read