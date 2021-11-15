Province shuts down Highway 1 at Abbotsford due to rising flood waters

The view from high above Eagle Mountain in Abbotsford on Monday, Nov. 15. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

Highway 1 has been closed Monday night (Nov. 15) in Abbotsford.

The province initially said the closure would take place at 7 p.m., but social media posts indicate it has been done sooner. The closure is necessary due to rising waters on the Sumas River and is in both directions between Sumas Way (Highway 11) and No. 3 Road.

The Abbotsford Police Department (APD) reported at about 5:30 p.m. that the flood waters have breached the highway east of Whatcom Road.

They said they are continuing to evacuate stranded motorists, have cleared a “large amount” of passenger vehicles and are working to clear commercial vehicles.

The APD also advised that motorists attempting to get through Abbotsford to Chilliwack and Hope won’t be able to because no back routes or detours are open due to an evacuation order for Sumas Prairie.

Highway 7 also remains closed due to flooding and debris.

Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure staff will continue to monitor the highway and they say will reopen it as soon as there is no threat to safety.

The announcement was made at 4 p.m. on Monday.

More to come.

A vehicle is submerged in flood waters along a road in Abbotsford, B.C., Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
