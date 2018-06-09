White Rock council is to consider obtaining legal opinion on a revised motion from Coun. David Chesney to place a moratorium on new high-rise development calling for zoning changes or OCP amendments until after this October’s civic election. File photo

Highrise moratorium back on White Rock council agenda

Coun. David Chesney said he was only seeking legal opinion of revised motion

Last week’s motion from White Rock Coun. David Chesney – calling for a moratorium on highrise and multiple residence applications in the city until after October’s civic election – is back before council, in modified form, for the June 11 meeting.

It’s now on the agenda as a motion for council to direct staff to get a legal opinion on the revised version.

When last discussed, at council’s May 28 meeting, the original motion called for council to endorse “a moratorium on all development and building permits pertaining to all and any multiple-residence applications until after the upcoming civic election… Oct. 20.”

At that meeting Chesney was told by city administrator Dan Bottrill – at the prompting of Mayor Wayne Baldwin – that such a motion would be “ultra vires, or outside the law.

Bottrill said that any property owner compliant with the zoning bylaw and the OCP, and who wishes to bring forward a development application, or submit a building permit would be entitled to do so.

“In fact, if we didn’t process building permits it would lead to some litigation, liability and compensation,” he said.

Chesney withdrew the motion, but told Peace Arch News Friday that he remains unconvinced that it is illegal for council to impose a moratorium of any kind on new development.

“I revised the wording so that it specifies development that requires zoning changes or OCP amendments – since those were the two points that were belaboured to me by Mr. Bottrill and the mayor.”

Chesney said he was surprised to see the revision appear as a notice of motion, since he submitted it to staff this week to see if he could get a legal opinion on it from the city solicitor.

“The fact that our CAO was unwilling to forward it to the city solicitor strikes me as a little strange,” he said.

Bottrill could not be reached for comment on Friday.

Chesney said he also finds it strange that, with five or six days notice of the original motion, and all during the process of putting together the council agenda, that “Bottrill and Baldwin did not say ‘this is illegal – we need to get hold of Coun. Chesney to let him know.’

“It’s been said, by others, that it was somewhat of a set-up,” he said.

While Chesney said he is convinced the new motion will be rejected in a 5-2 vote on Monday evening, he added that he still feels bound to do what he can to slow the current pace of development in the city, which has become a talking point for some city residents.

“I have to – I have to look at myself in the mirror,” he said.

“There are are people who want to continue to push forward development, and I believe there could be a couple of very contentious projects coming up that are going to make this city’s head spin,” he said. “My concern is that, as the house is burning down to the ground, council could well push a couple more through.”

Previous story
Mission girl, 16, arrested after ‘reckless tour’ of downtown Vancouver
Next story
Vancouver’s ‘conversion therapy’ ban more than symbolic: experts

Just Posted

Transformer ‘explodes,’ leaving thousands in Cloverdale without power

Power expected to be restored for 5 p.m. Saturday

UPDATE: Stolen reminders of lost son returned to Cloverdale family

The Seven Dwarfs have made their way back to their Cloverdale home

Location of city art honouring hospital auxiliary chosen

City of White Rock sponsoring work to be placed at Peace Arch courtyard

Highrise moratorium back on White Rock council agenda

Coun. David Chesney said he was only seeking legal opinion of revised motion

Mission girl, 16, arrested after ‘reckless tour’ of downtown Vancouver

Police say they have recommended charges and are investigating an alleged hit-and-run

VIDEO: Despite controversy, Anthony Bourdain championed Canadian cuisine

Bourdain travelled to Newfoundland last fall, where he ate fish and chips in Petty Harbour

B.C. Grade 10 student who died of suspected overdose remembered

Best friend says Dorrian Wright of Greater Victoria was not a drug addict

Trump gives relationship with G7 countries 10 out of 10

U.S. president defends wanting to bring Russia back to an expanded G8

Vancouver’s ‘conversion therapy’ ban more than symbolic: experts

City passes bylaw that bans techniques that try to persuade people to change sexual orientation

FIFA World Cup preview: France, Denmark poised to push through Group C

Young, star-studded French team have high hopes for World Cup

Lotto Max jackpot won in Quebec, 4 B.C. tickets win Max Millions prizes

$60 million Lotto Max jackpot won by a single ticket

Dub Dynasty: Warriors sweep Cavs for second straight NBA title

Durant named MVP as Golden State beats Cleveland

Injured deer killing leads to roadside confrontation on Vancouver Island highway

Graphic warning: Story contains details that may be disturbing to some readers.

Judge rules against throwing out charges in case where cop stuffed cash in sock

Abbotsford man charged with drug offences loses bid for stay of proceedings

Most Read