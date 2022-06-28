High water on Fraser River means service changes for Barnston Island ferry

‘Upon issuance of an evacuation alert, or when levels rise above 6.2 metres, the ferry will operate around the clock’

High water on the Fraser River means service changes for the Barnston Island ferry.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure says ferry service between Barnston Island and Port Kells will be adjusted based on river water levels, and in support of any flood-related evacuation alerts and orders that may be issued for Barnston Island.

The advisory was announced Tuesday morning (June 28) at 9:30 a.m.

“While water levels at the Mission gauge are below 6.2 metres, the Barnston Island ferry will operate normally,” says a new release. “Upon issuance of an evacuation alert, or when levels rise above 6.2 metres, the ferry will operate around the clock.”

The ministry urges Barnston Island residents and other travellers to follow the directions of local government officials during periods of high water. Look for updates on drivebc.ca

For flood warnings and advisories, visit the River Forecast Centre’s website, http://bcrfc.env.gov.bc.ca/warnings/index.htm.

