High-risk offender back in custody facing child-porn charges, Surrey Mounties say

Surrey RCMP say high-risk offender Kristjon Otto Olson is back in custody and facing multiple child pornography and breach-related charges.

Last May, police warned the public that Olson, a “dangerous sex offender who poses a high risk to re-offend,” had been released from prison in the Lower Mainland and was living in Surrey.

Olson was subject to a court order that required him to follow a number of strict conditions, and the warning was issued under the Privacy Act of Canada, Surrey RCMP said.

News of Olson’s arrest and latest charges is posted on Surrey RCMP’s website, surrey.rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

“On September 4, 2020 at approximately 6:30 a.m., the Surrey RCMP Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) team, with the assistance of the Surrey RCMP High Risk Target Team (HRTT) and the Vancouver Police Department, arrested Kristjon Olson for breaching a court ordered condition. Surrey RCMP ICE also launched an investigation into additional child pornography offences,” the post says.

“Kristjon Olson remained in custody since his arrest and, on October 29, 2020, seven charges were laid against him. The charges included possession and distribution of child pornography, indecent act, and four breach charges.

“The release of high-risk offenders into the community raises the public’s concern for safety. Surrey RCMP is working diligently to manage the risk posed to the community by high-risk offenders, working closely with BC Community Corrections. Police conduct overt checks and monitor to ensure offenders abide by their conditions. In this case, a failure to comply with conditions resulted in an immediate arrest.”

