Here’s what social media is saying about Surrey’s budget

Surrey council gave the green light vote to a controversial budget in a 5-4 vote Monday night (Dec. 2), and now people are reacting to it on the Now-Leader’s social media.

The vote came after a nearly two-hour public hearing earlier in the day that saw dozens of people voice fierce opposition to the budget and the policing transition.

More than 50 people signed up to speak during the public hearing.

The five-year financial plan allocates $129.6 million to Surrey’s proposed municipal police force over five years, and its approval means there will be no new firefighters or police officers hired in 2020.

From longtime residents to business leaders to the head of the Surrey Fire Fighters Association and even a widow whose husband was murdered in 2018, virtually all who spoke urged council to reconsider the budget.

– with files from Amy Reid

Here’s what people are saying on social media:

The RCMP has not been able to fulfill their current manpower obligations in Surrey and across Canada. So, what make you think throwing money and telling them to get more officers – all of the sudden the RCMP was going to get it done. — Stuart Drysdale (@stuartd37) December 3, 2019

He was just the axeman for LRT and went on a power trip. Get what you vote for. — Darren (@dazcolumbo) December 3, 2019

It’s a very sad day for our City of Surrey.😢😓😥Thank you for your service and for standing up to your fellow RCMP officers as well as our community. — Linda Ypenburg (@LindaYpenburg) December 3, 2019