Roman and Lukas Tassone are charged with a series of drug-related criminal offences. They remain at large as of Dec. 7, 2022. (Photos courtesy of CFSEU-BC)

Roman and Lukas Tassone are charged with a series of drug-related criminal offences. They remain at large as of Dec. 7, 2022. (Photos courtesy of CFSEU-BC)

Hells Angels member, 6 others charged in BC-wide drug trafficking bust

Drugs, cash, weapons and Hells Angels clothing seized throughout Lower Mainland, Okanagan

A known full-patch Hells Angels member and six other men believed to be involved in a large-scale B.C. drug trafficking operation have been charged with dozens of criminal offences.

The Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of B.C. (CFSEU-BC) began investigating the Okanagan and Lower Mainland-based men in 2020. Between that year and 2021, the unit executed 12 search warrants, turning up large amounts of cash, drugs, weapons and Hells Angels clothing.

The seven men include:

  • Jonathan Lutar, a 39-year-old male from Vancouver and known full-patch member of the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club’s Haney Chapter
  • Courtney Lafreniere, a 41- year-old male from Maple Ridge
  • Oakley Charest, a 34-year-old male from Vernon
  • Matthew Shaw, a 31-year-old male from Tsawwassen
  • Allan Arcangel, a 51-year-old male from Vancouver
  • Roman Tassone, a 28-year-old male from Vancouver
  • Lukas Tassone, a 34-year-old male from Vancouver

Both Roman and Lukas Tassone remain at large as of Wednesday (Dec. 7). The other five have been arrested and released on conditions while they await trial.

A Hells Angels vest was among a large number of items police seized during search warrants conducted in the Lower Mainland and Okanagan. (Photo courtesy of CFSEU-BC)

A Hells Angels vest was among a large number of items police seized during search warrants conducted in the Lower Mainland and Okanagan. (Photo courtesy of CFSEU-BC)

In total during their investigation, CFSEU-BC discovered and seized over 30 kg of various drugs, including fentanyl, multiple handguns, rifles, and shotguns with accompanying ammunition, body armour, two vehicles, a cocaine press, and Hells Angels clothing.

The charges announced Wednesday are the latest results of CFSEU-BC’s drug trafficking investigations. In the last week, the police unit also announced charges against four Vancouver Island men believed to have ties with the Hells Angels, and six Lower Mainland men affiliated with the Wolfpack gang and drug trafficking in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside.

READ ALSO: Drugs, guns seized as 4 B.C. men with Hells Angels ties face ‘serious charges’

READ ALSO: 6 B.C. men charged with trafficking drugs through Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. gang problemcrimeDrugs

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Former Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran charged with sexual assault
Next story
Langley area had the biggest increase of immigrants in Metro Vancouver: report

Just Posted

Matthew Campbell (left), the director of the Cloverdale Community Kitchen, shares a laugh with volunteer Bill van Geeman as the two pack boxes with new toys for the Kitchen’s Christmas Hamper Program. In past years, the hamper program has provided Christmas presents to about 200 children and teens, but this year that number has skyrocketed to about 900. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Hamper program in need of gifts for kids

Sheila Potter sorts donated clothing into bins at the Cloverdale Community Kitchen Dec. 6. The clothing, along with many other items, will be taken to Shannon Hall for the Kitchen’s free store, to be held Dec. 17. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Cloverdale Community Kitchen opening free store in Shannon Hall

Langley Secondary senior girls basketball coach Sheldon Guy speaks to a crowd at Earl Marriott Secondary Tuesday (Dec. 5) before an exhibition game about his experience with suddenly losing his sight, and how to pivot and adapt to the challenges life may bring. (Contributed photo)
Blind basketball coach gives inspirational talk before exhibition game in South Surrey

Linda Annis jumps out of a door to stop the Grinch from stealing online purchases from her front step as the Grinch’s dog Max looks on. Annis held a media event Dec. 6 to highlight ways people can prevent crime this Christmas season. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Linda Annis offers tips to help prevent Christmastime crime