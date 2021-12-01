Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley will both see another 20 to 40 millimetres of rain today. (Pixabay)

Heavy rains will continue to pour on Lower Mainland today, Dec. 1

Another 20 to 40 mm can be expected before it tapers of by evening

It will be yet another day of heavy rain for the soaked Lower Mainland, according to a Dec. 1 Environment Canada warning.

Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley will both see another 20 to 40 millimetres of rain today before the downpour tapers off by evening, according to Environment Canada

Elevated freezing levels and snowmelt could potentially add to the runoff in the third atmospheric river event in under a week.

“Heavy downpours are likely to cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible. Don’t approach washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts,” Environment Canada said.

