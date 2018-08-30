VIDEO: Hay truck catches fire on Highway 99

A hay truck fire on Hwy. 99 in South Surrey around 4:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon closed down traffic in the northbound lanes.

According to Surrey Fire, a semi-trailer fully loaded with hay was northbound on Hwy. 99 when the driver realized the load was on fire and pulled over in the vicinity of the 16 Avenue overpass.

Three fire engines, three tenders and 18 firefighters and a battalion chief were dispatched to the scene.

By shortly after 5 p.m. the fire was “knocked down” and hot spots were being extinguished, but hay strewn around the scene resulted in all northbound lanes being shut downuntil the road could be cleared.

More to come…