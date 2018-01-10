VIDEO: Meet the protestor who blocked excavator from tree-clearing work in Hawthorne Park today

Protesters say they expect city is seeking injunction while machinery sits quietly in park

SURREY — A protester blocking machinery has stopped an excavator from clearing trees in Surrey’s Hawthorne Park this morning.

Surrey resident Trevor Cox stood in front of a bright orange excavator, which is sitting still in the park.

Cox told the Now-Leader he plans to stand there all day and is willing to be arrested, if need be.

“I’m willing to go to jail for it” he told the Now-Leader. “Especially for saving trees – who could go to jail for anything better?”

The work stoppage comes as protesters hold a “last stand” at Hawthorne Park this morning as the City of Surrey works on tree clearing in preparation for a connector road through the greenspace.

A handful of protesters are expected to be blocking work in the bush today. They say they expect the city is seeking an injunction while the machinery sits quietly in the park.

This is the second day of protests in opposition to the city’s controversial project that is proceeding despite 11,000 Surrey residents formally voicing their disapproval of the plan and a failed attempt in court to halt construction.

Tree clearing is expected to be completed by the week’s end.

See more: VIDEO: Hawthorne Park fight not over after judge dismisses bid to halt plans

See also: VIDEO: ‘Save Hawthorne Park’ group delivers petition to Surrey City Hall – complete with a song

Ken Bennett, a retired biologist who worked with both the City of Surrey and City of Richmond during his career, tweeted the “last stand” to save the park would be at 11:30 a.m. today (Jan. 10).

“The city is removing the forest for a road,” wrote biologist Ken Bennett on Twitter. “The arrogance and ignorance by #CityofSurrey has been outrageous…. This is not okay!”

#saveHawthornePark last stand! 11:30 am Wed. Jan 10. Be there. The city is removing the forest for a road. The arrogance and ignorance by #CityofSurrey has been outrageous. Please retweet. This is not okay! — Ken Bennett (@kgbennett1954) January 10, 2018

On Tuesday morning, an angry — and tired — Tracie Woodhams was one of about a dozen protesters at the park.

“You have no idea how exhausted some of us are with all of the stuff we have had to do, all the hoops we have had to jump through,” said Woodhams, who held high a yellow sign that read “Save Hawthorne Park,” cars honking as they went by.

“And the fact it appears as if nobody is listening.”

Tracie Woodhams lives next to the park and says many questions remain unanswered. She says road will block her access to the park. #surreybc pic.twitter.com/UusXEynumP — Amy Marie Reid (@amyreid87) January 9, 2018

Workers can be seen/heard in forest with chainsaws at Hawthorne Park. #SurreyBC pic.twitter.com/PvdhfrEGCT — Amy Marie Reid (@amyreid87) January 9, 2018

On Tuesday afternoon, Surrey resident Richard Landale told the Now-Leader he was “heartbroken” as chainsaws could be heard in Hawthorne Park. He says council wants LRT “at any price – the environment is the price.”

Leader of the Save Hawthorne Park group Steven Pettigrew said despite beginning construction, the city still hasn’t “got all their ducks in order.”

According to Pettigrew, the city still has three properties to expropriate in order to build the completed 105 Avenue connector road, and details about replacing the Hjorth Road Elementary school’s field – which the planned road would cut through – have yet to be solidified.

“And there’s still three properties at the north end of Hawthorne Park they want to buy,” he added.

See also: Emotions high after Surrey approves controversial road through Hawthorne Park

In response, Project Manager Jhingan said the project is being implemented “on a phased construction approach, as we would with any large project of this scope.”

“The City has secured the necessary land required for the current phase of construction between 140th Street and 144th Street, and we are actively negotiating with property owners, including the School District, for the remaining land needed for subsequent phases of the project,” added Jhingan.

While the city says it’s taking down about 200 trees, opponents claim its more like 2,000.

“The tree count is based on the Surrey’s Tree Protection By-law which identifies trees that are at least 30 centimetres in diameter at chest height,” said Jhingan.

“This is a common practice amongst municipalities in identifying tree removal, and is applied consistently to any homeowner, developer or the City itself when tree removal is proposed,” he continued. “The trees that are being removed in Hawthorne Park have been assessed by an independent arborist are primarily in poor health and are not long lasting trees. Additionally, approximately 250 additional trees will be removed from the park for the park improvement works. It is important to note that as part of our mitigation plan, the project is acquiring over five acres of adjacent biodiverse natural areas, adding a net increase of one acre of parkland and resulting in a net increase of 200 trees in the expanded park area.”

The road through the park is one portion of the City of Surrey’s 105 Avenue Connector project.

The city’s justification for the connector road is to move utilities off 104 Avenue in preparation for light rail, that it’s been in the city’s Official Community Plan since 1986, and to create an east-west connector to Whalley Boulevard to 150th Street to ease traffic and reduce congestion.

Surrey Mayor Linda Hepner recently told the Now-Leader that the 105 Avenue Connector Road project will improve access, circulation, and connectivity for the community between City Centre and Guildford, as well as improving the local transportation network.

The City of Surrey has awarded the contract to complete phase one of the Hawthorne Park project to Tybo Contracting Ltd. Phase one of the contract is expected to be finished by Sept. 28, 2018. Estimates show that phase one should cost about $11.25 million.

With files from Beau Simpson



amy.reid@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook and follow Amy on Twitter