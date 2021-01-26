Harvie, Kruger to represent Delta on Metro Vancouver board

Delta reps to sit on 11 of 16 standing committees and task forces

Mayor George Harvie and Coun. Dylan Kruger will represent Delta on Metro Vancouver’s board of directors.

Council voted unanimously at Monday’s regular meeting to reaffirm Harvie’s position on the board and and to appoint Kruger, making the latter the youngest director of the regional district.

“As Mayor of Delta, it is important to me to support the next generation of leadership in our community,” Mayor Harvie said in a press release. “That’s why I asked Coun. Kruger to run for Delta council and that’s why I was proud to nominate him as one of Delta’s two directors at Metro Vancouver.”

Kruger called the appointment a “huge honour.”

“I am excited to get to work along with Mayor Harvie to represent Delta’s interests in the region. It’s important that the Metro Vancouver board of directors reflects the diversity of our communities,” Kruger said in a press release.

Council also endorsed the appointment of councillors Jeannie Kanakos and Bruce McDonald as alternates on Metro Vancouver’s 40-member board.

On Christmas Eve, Metro Vancouver released a list of its 2021 standing committees and task forces — 16 in all — along with the membership for each. The City of Delta will be represented on 11 of them.

Harvie will chair the performance and audit committee and serve as vice-chair of the regional authority’s George Massey Crossing task force. Harvie will also sit on the COVID-19 response and recovery task force, regional parks committee and mayors committee.

Kruger, meanwhile, will sit on the climate action committee. Kanakos will sit on the Indigenous relations committee, while McDonald will serve on both the zero waste committee and the liquid waste committee.

Also serving on Metro Vancouver committees will be Delta councillors Dan Copeland (regional planning) and Alicia Guichon (water).

Remuneration for committee chairs is set at $470 per month, while board and committee members receive $470 for meetings lasting up to four hours, and $940 for meetings more than four hours long. Daily remuneration is capped at $940.



editor@northdeltareporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

DeltaMetro Vancouver