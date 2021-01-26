Delta City Hall. (James Smith photo)

Delta City Hall. (James Smith photo)

Harvie, Kruger to represent Delta on Metro Vancouver board

Delta reps to sit on 11 of 16 standing committees and task forces

Mayor George Harvie and Coun. Dylan Kruger will represent Delta on Metro Vancouver’s board of directors.

Council voted unanimously at Monday’s regular meeting to reaffirm Harvie’s position on the board and and to appoint Kruger, making the latter the youngest director of the regional district.

“As Mayor of Delta, it is important to me to support the next generation of leadership in our community,” Mayor Harvie said in a press release. “That’s why I asked Coun. Kruger to run for Delta council and that’s why I was proud to nominate him as one of Delta’s two directors at Metro Vancouver.”

Kruger called the appointment a “huge honour.”

“I am excited to get to work along with Mayor Harvie to represent Delta’s interests in the region. It’s important that the Metro Vancouver board of directors reflects the diversity of our communities,” Kruger said in a press release.

Council also endorsed the appointment of councillors Jeannie Kanakos and Bruce McDonald as alternates on Metro Vancouver’s 40-member board.

On Christmas Eve, Metro Vancouver released a list of its 2021 standing committees and task forces — 16 in all — along with the membership for each. The City of Delta will be represented on 11 of them.

Harvie will chair the performance and audit committee and serve as vice-chair of the regional authority’s George Massey Crossing task force. Harvie will also sit on the COVID-19 response and recovery task force, regional parks committee and mayors committee.

Kruger, meanwhile, will sit on the climate action committee. Kanakos will sit on the Indigenous relations committee, while McDonald will serve on both the zero waste committee and the liquid waste committee.

Also serving on Metro Vancouver committees will be Delta councillors Dan Copeland (regional planning) and Alicia Guichon (water).

Remuneration for committee chairs is set at $470 per month, while board and committee members receive $470 for meetings lasting up to four hours, and $940 for meetings more than four hours long. Daily remuneration is capped at $940.


editor@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

DeltaMetro Vancouver

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
5 big lessons experts say Canada should learn from COVID-19
Next story
RCMP appeal for witnesses after hit-and-run leaves girl, 17, in critical condition

Just Posted

Record-setting high jumper Emma de Boer, who lives in Cloverdale and attends Holy Cross Regional High School in Fleetwood, will train and study architecture at the University of Pennsylvania (UPenn) next fall. (submitted photo)
Surrey jumper on a high after recruitment by UPenn track team

High jumper Emma de Boer aims to leave Cloverdale for Philadelphia next fall

Surrey RCMP are investigating graffiti at a church in South Surrey. This image has been modified to blur offensive language. (RCMP handout)
Police trying to determine if graffiti at South Surrey church was ‘motivated by hate’

Incident occurred sometime during the evening of Jan. 23.

The White Birch proposal for a six-storey rental-only building at 1485 Fir St. was turned down by council on Monday night. (Contributed rendering)
White Birch developer feels ‘betrayed’ by City of White Rock council

Application for new rental building at 1485 Fir St. turned down by council

There are only two EV-charging stations in Campbell Heights, one in Clayton, and one in Cloverdale—with an additional station currently under construction, according to plugshare.com The federal government recently announced Surrey is getting 40 more charging stations with construction to begin immediately. (Image via plugshare.com)
Chamber director hopes Cloverdale area not forgotten when new charging stations installed

New charging stations need be built in Cloverdale, Clayton, and Campbell Heights: Scott Wheatley

Surrey RCMP Gang Enforcement Team street check. (File photo)
Surrey RCMP gang enforcement team seizes five vehicles

This was over 13 days, as SGET continues to target gang activity in this city

Dr. Penny Ballem, a former deputy health minister, discusses her role in leading B.C.’s COVID-19 vaccination program, at the B.C. legislature, Jan. 22, 2021. (B.C. government)
B.C. holds steady with 407 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday

14 deaths, no new outbreaks in the health care system

Jonathon Muzychka and Dean Reber are wanted on Canada-wide warrants. (Courtesy of Victoria Police Department)
Convicted killer, robber at large after failing to return to facility: Victoria police

Dean Reber, 60, and Jonathon Muzychka, 43, may be together

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

B.C. Premier John Horgan listens during a postelection news conference in Vancouver on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
30% of B.C. recovery benefit applications held up in manual review

The province says 150 staff have been reassigned to help with manually reviewing applications

Adam Dergazarian, bottom center, pays his respect for Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, in front of a mural painted by artist Louie Sloe Palsino, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Kobe Bryant’s presence remains strong a year after his death

Tuesday marks the grim anniversary of the crash that took their lives

RCMP officers wearing face masks to curb the spread of COVID-19 stand by. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
RCMP appeal for witnesses after hit-and-run leaves girl, 17, in critical condition

The Metro Vancouver teenager was found unconscious and critically injured after being hit: police

The Brucejack mine is 65 km north of Stewart in northwestern B.C. (Pretivm Photo)
B.C. mine executives see bright gleam in post-COVID future

Low carbon drives demand for copper, steelmaking coal

In this Dec. 18, 2020 photo, pipes to be used for the Keystone XL pipeline are stored in a field near Dorchester, Neb.  THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Chris Machian /Omaha World-Herald via AP
Canadians divided over Keystone pipeline, despite U.S. president’s permit pullback

Two-thirds of Canadians think Biden’s decision was a “bad thing” for Alberta

Langley activist Dorscie Paterson celebrated her 108th birthday on Monday, Jan. 25 at the Cedar Hill long term care facility. Because of the pandemic, she remained inside, able to see, but not shake hands with visitors. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Celebrating a 108th birthday without physical contact

Pandemic required Langley woman to stay behind a window

Most Read