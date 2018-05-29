George Harvie is the former city manager for Delta, and is now running on a multi-pronged campaign for mayor. (Grace Kennedy photo)

Harvie announces campaign plans for North Delta

The former CAO turned mayoral candidate pledged to have council meetings in North Delta more often

Mayoral candidate George Harvie plans to shake up the South Delta-centric council meetings if he makes it into the big seat this October.

At a campaign event in North Delta Tuesday (May 29), Harvie announced that, if elected, he would have an equal number of regular council meetings in North and South Delta.

In 2018, only about 15 per cent of council meetings are scheduled to take place in North Delta. Those that do are held at the Kennedy Seniors Recreation Centre.

Harvie’s planned meetings would use the anticipated performing arts centre in North Delta, currently under construction.

“We want to provide the opportunity for residents of North Delta to attend and provide input to council without having to travel to Ladner,” Harvie said in a press release. “It’s about respect, and it’s about fairness, for all of Delta.”

The council meetings are an attempt to address the “well-known disconnect” between North and South Delta residents.

The municipal election will take place on October 20, 2018.

More to come.


grace.kennedy@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Backyard fire-pit tragedy takes life of 13-year-old girl

Just Posted

Check out the Movies Under the Stars titles in Surrey this summer

Month-long series features family-friendly flicks at Holland Park in August

Surrey site for Philippine Independence Day Celebration in June

‘Santacruzan’ parade of queens among attractions at event held at Bridgeview Community Centre

South Surrey advisers fined after ‘unauthorized and unrecorded’ sales

Martin Wendall Matthews and Arnold Ward Francis each ordered to pay $49,800

City of Surrey reopens Walnut Park after upgrades

Upgrades to Fleetwood park include walking paths, two bridges, more seating and a new playground

Surrey Creep Catchers’ Ryan LaForge pleads guilty to two counts of assault

Charges related to ‘stings’ his group did in Whalley in April, 2017

Trans Mountain pipeline: Politics run deep

Project poses major federal and provincial implications

‘Seller’ posts Trans Mountain pipeline on Craigslist

‘For sale: one pipeline project, in fair condition,’ user writes in jest

Scientists call for protection of geological, historical sites on other planets

SpaceX, a private American company founded by Elon Musk, has goal to send cargo to Mars in 2022

Historic Kettle Valley trestle bridge on fire due to tossed cigarette: witness

Ladner Creek Trestle fire one of two wildfires burning in Hope and Fraser Canyon

How will Ottawa finish a pipeline Kinder Morgan couldn’t?

Questions raised after federal government agrees to buy Trans Mountain pipeline for $4.5 billion

Backyard fire-pit tragedy takes life of 13-year-old girl

B.C.’s Grace Peerless dies of complications from burns to upper body

F1 driver files police complaint against Montreal woman

Kimi Raikkonen is alleging extortion and harassment by a woman who claims he grabbed her breast

Canadian whistler-blower says he did no voter targeting for Liberal entities

Chris Wylie says his work for the bureau had nothing to do with the micro-targeting and psychoanalysis of voters

Canadian hacker sentenced to 5 years for major Yahoo security breach

American investigators say Karim Baratov unwittingly worked for Russian spies

Most Read