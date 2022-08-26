pup

Happy International Dog Day: Kamloops police pooch gets her man

2-year-old Neeka earned an extra treat

It was only fitting that Kamloops RCMP dog Neeka earned herself a reward on Aug. 26, International Dog Day.

Officers were called to the 2000-block of Crescent Drive around 8.a.m. for a report of a suspicious man in the area. They were able to identify him as 26-year-old Dylan Clifton who was found to have a warrant for his arrest for failing to comply with a court order.

Clifton ran from the cops on foot, prompting a call for backup and Police Dog Services.

The two-year-old German Shepherd tracked the man to an area off of Highland Drive, where he was hiding in a bush. He was taken into custodt without a struggle.

The four-legged cop’s work did not go unrecognized.

“We will make sure that Neeka gets an extra treat to celebrate her arrest and International Dog Day, but there is no better treat for a police dog than catching a bad guy,” said Sgt. Janelle Shoihet.

READ MORE: BC SPCA caring for 99 budgies found in West Kelowna home

READ MORE: VIDEO: Raptors fly at Vernon nature centre

@JakeC_16
Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

crimeDogsKamloopsRCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Surrey climber falls to death on Mount Rainier on ‘Disappointment Cleaver’ route of the U.S. peak
Next story
Surrey needs more police, more information – Hogg

Just Posted

Surrey mayoral candidate Gordie Hogg . (Aaron Hinks photo)
Surrey needs more police, more information – Hogg

Golfers at 2022 MJT Mini Tour National Championship at Tsawwassen Springs. (Submitted photo)
Young Surrey golfers win 4 of 6 divisions at MJT Mini Tour National Championship in Delta

Mount Rainier, located in Washington State, is shown in a photo posted to commons.wikimedia.org.
Surrey climber falls to death on Mount Rainier on ‘Disappointment Cleaver’ route of the U.S. peak

A sketch of the suspect in a deadly daytime taxicab shooting in Guildford. A man was killed and a taxi driver was seriously injured on Aug. 9 after shots were fired at a cab near 108 Avenue and 148 Street. (Photo: IHIT)
Homicide investigators release sketch of suspect in deadly Surrey taxicab shooting

Pop-up banner image