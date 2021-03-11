Guy McKintuck named Delta Fire chief

Delta has a new fire chief with the appointment of 28-year Delta Fire member Guy McKintuck. (City of Delta photo)

McKintuck, who began his career with Delta Fire & Emergency Services in 1993, spent the last five years as deputy chief under previous chiefs Paul Scholfield and Dan Copeland, and made a positive impact throughout his wide ranging areas of responsibility.

According to a press release, McKintuck made his mark first as a firefighter, then in emergency planning, and more recently as a leader in progressively more responsible and challenging assignments. He has been instrumental in the department’s training efforts, streamlined the occupational and non-occupational leave process, and oversaw the department’s Emergency Medical Responder program from its inception.

Chief McKintuck becomes the 10th chief of Delta Fire & Emergency Services since it became a career department in 1963. He takes the reigns from Scholfield, who retired after serving with the department for 30 years, the last three as chief.

“I want to congratulate Chief Guy McKintuck for this well deserved promotion. I am sure he will raise the department to new heights following the outstanding leadership of Chief Scholfield,” Mayor George Harvie said in a press release.

“On behalf of council I offer my thanks and appreciation for the job Chief Scholfield did under very difficult circumstances while also pledging our support for Chief McKintuck. We are so fortunate to have such an effective and well-run Fire & Emergency Services Department. With great succession planning and a talented team, we are able to promote from within and achieve tremendous stability and consistency throughout the organization.”

