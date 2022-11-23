Three handguns, drugs including fentanyl and heroin, and $90,000 cash were seized Nov. 10 from two homes in Abbotsford and Surrey. (Abbotsford Police photo)

Guns, drugs and $90K seized from homes in Abbotsford and Surrey

Three men arrested have links to gang conflict, say police

A police investigation recently resulted in the seizure of drugs, guns and $90,000 in cash from two residences in Abbotsford and Surrey.

Sgt. Paul Walker, media officer with the Abbotsford Police Department (APD), said three men in their 20s were arrested and have been released pending further investigation.

Walker said the APD’s drug enforcement unit (DEU) began the investigation in July following several overdose deaths connected to a known drug-trafficking operation.

He said the DEU identified and targeted the suppliers and street-level dealers.

DEU investigators executed search warrants at the two residences on Nov. 10, with the assistance of the APD crime reduction unit, patrol section and the forensics identification service, as well as the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit and the Integrated Emergency Response Team.

Walker said the search turned up a total of 1.3 kilograms in drugs that included fentanyl, heroin, methamphetamine and cocaine with a street value of $200,000.

Also seized were three handguns – two of which contained suppressors – and cash.

APD Sgt. Mike Hanninen said all three men arrested are Abbotsford residents with links to the Lower Mainland gang conflict.

“DEU will continue to target known members or associates of the (gang conflict) who operate and sell fentanyl within Abbotsford, leading to overdose deaths within our community,” he said.

