Groundbreaking for new South Surrey high school set for Friday

Seven months after word of delays, the Surrey School District has confirmed a construction contract for South Surrey’s newest high school has been awarded.

The news, shared in a release issued Wednesday morning, also includes an elementary school in the Douglas area.

Board of Education chair Laurie Larsen, Minister of Education Rob Fleming and Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum are to mark the occasion with a groundbreaking for Grandview Heights Secondary at the school’s future home, 16920 26 Ave., Friday afternoon (May 17), the release states.

The 605-seat Douglas-area elementary school is to be located at 17325 2 Ave., the release adds.