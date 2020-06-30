Grieving South Surrey pet owner warns public after cat killed in apparent coyote attack

Alana Reid says ‘Mahone’ was attacked sometime between June 26-27 near Alderwood Park

A Semiahmoo Peninsula woman who lives near Alderwood Park is warning pet owners after she discovered evidence that her cat had been killed by a coyote.

Alana Reid’s cat Mahone was attacked sometime between June 26-27.

“A lot of people don’t get to know what happened, their cat is just gone and they never know,” Reid said Monday. “I feel like I was given evidence, so at least I have that to confirm what was going on.

“There was fur all over with saliva on it. It can’t really be anything else. It all adds up after reading the Facebook groups and seeing there’s been a lot of similarities.”

The attack happened at a time, Reid said, when she noticed a spike in “Missing Cat” posters hanging around her neighbourhood.

Reid said she contacted the Peace Arch News to let pet owners know the dangers of letting their cat roam free in that neighbourhood.

“If you kind of know about it then you can do things to prevent it, but you just never expect it,” she said.

Reid, who has lived in the neighbourhood her whole life, believes that surrounding development has contributed to concentrating coyotes in Alderwood Park, which is near Earl Marriott Secondary.

“There was some development down the street and I think they took a huge chunk of forest out. I think they’re now in Alderwood. There are a lot of kids and animals around here and I don’t think people realize,” Reid said.



