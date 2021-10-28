(Greyhound)

(Greyhound)

Greyhound to resume Vancouver-Seattle service when U.S. border reopens on Nov. 8

Company largely pulled out of Canada in May 2021

Greyhound buses will soon be taking trips between a few Canadians and U.S. cities.

That’s the announcement from Greyhound, which said in a statement that it would resume routes from Vancouver, Montreal and Toronto as of Nov. 8.

“Greyhound is just as excited as our customers to resume cross-border travel to Canada,” said Rob Friedman, chief commercial officer, Greyhound Lines, Inc. “Our goal is to provide our passengers with affordable fares and stress-free transportation as they return to normal travel, especially around the holidays.”

Travellers headed north to Canada will be required to take a molecular COVID-19 test no more than 72 hours before arriving at the border.

Greyhound, whose routes used to zigzag the country, pulled out of Canada completely in May 2021, one year after the company temporarily suspended all service due to a sharp decline in passengers and mounting travel restrictions amid the first wave of COVID-19.’

READ MORE: Greyhound to cut all bus routes, shutdown operations in Canada

CoronavirusGreyhoundUSA

Previous story
UPDATE: Missing 14-year-old has been found, police say

Just Posted

Members of Fraser Health board field questions during virtual board meeting Wednesday. (Screen shot)
FHA chief medical health officer suspects booster shots against COVID-19 ‘probably’ new reality

Charmly Smith (far right) – pictured here with (from left) Self Advocates of Semiahmoo’s Alexander Magnussen, Danielle Burns, Asma Patel and UNITI CEO Doug Tennant, at the 2017 Disability Pride Parade – is one of four winners of Community Living BC’s 2021 WOW Awards. (Contributed file photo)
South Surrey’s Charmly Smith an ‘inclusion champion’

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News)
UPDATE: Missing 14-year-old has been found, police say

Stacey Merrick is raising money to purchase an accessible vehicle to better support her six-year-old son Jay. (GoFundMe image)
Surrey fundraiser to purchase accessible vehicle for boy, 6, takes off