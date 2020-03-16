(Black Press Media files)

Great Canadian to close 10 B.C. casinos amid COVID-19 worries

Casinos from Vancouver to Victoria will be shut

The Great Canadian Gaming Corp. will shut down 10 casinos in B.C., the company announced Sunday.

The corporation operates the Hard Rock Casino in Vancouver, River Rock Casino Resort in Richmond, Elements Casinos in Surrey, Chilliwack and Victoria, Casino Nanaimo, Bingo Esquimalt, Hastings Racecourse and Casino, and Chances in Maple Ridge and Dawson Creek.

In a statement, the corporation said although there have been no cases at its casinos, the suspension of operations is in the public’s best interest and B.C. climbs to at least 73 COVID-19 cases.

Coronavirus

Feds to unveil new measures to halt virus, aid Canadians later today
Many Vegas casinos, hotels shut down amid COVID-19 worries

