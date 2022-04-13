The Shepherd-Ridgeback cross, known as Red, received approximately 25 stitches at the veterinary clinic in Grand Forks. Photo Ian Orser

The Shepherd-Ridgeback cross, known as Red, received approximately 25 stitches at the veterinary clinic in Grand Forks. Photo Ian Orser

Grand Forks man saves dog by kicking attacking cougar in the head

The aging, emaciated cat was reportedly euthanized by conservation officers

A Grand Forks man is being credited with saving the life of his daughter’s dog, after it was attacked by a full grown cougar near Christina Lake.

The incident occurred Saturday April 9, at about 1 p.m, and less than 15 metres from Highway 3, near the New Horizons Motel.

Ian Orser said the attack was sudden and frightening.

“I ran over and kicked the cougar in the head, and it let the dog go. I grabbed a stick and I started screaming at it.”

The dog’s head was completely inside the cat’s mouth, said Orser.

“It was totally scary and probably, if you thought about it, you probably wouldn’t have done it. But it had our dog…I really think a few more seconds would have been too late.”

When faced with Orser and his stick, the cougar “sauntered” away.

Orser and his daughter Megan immediately rushed the dog to the veterinary clinic in Grand Forks, fearful during the 21 km drive that he just “wouldn’t make it.”

The Shepherd-Ridgeback cross, known as Red, received approximately 25 stitches at the veterinary clinic in Grand Forks – at a cost of $400 – and is recovering this week.

The local Conservation Office (CO) was notified immediately.

“The CO officers, they were awesome. They were really good about it.”

Officers headed to the scene within minutes of receiving the call, and they told Orser later that the cougar was tracked and euthanized.

“They said it was an old, emaciated cougar in pretty rough shape…He was probably hungry and not very good at hunting anymore.”

Orser declined to comment on the courage it took to attack the cougar with a kick – while wearing soft soled shoes – but remarked happily that “my daughter thinks I’m a hero.”

Black Press has reached out to the CO for comment.

Related: UPDATE: Cougar that killed Vernon house cat euthanized

Related: Cougar kills deer in Summerland neighbourhood

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com

 
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Missing notes: The traumatic family history of Nelson classical pianist Daryl Verville

Just Posted

Statue of Lady Justice. (File photo)
Pritpal Singh’s killer sentenced to 12 years for Surrey shooting

A Challenger Baseball player rounds a base during game play in 2019. After a two-year COVID-caused break, Challenger Baseball is starting again May 8, but division coordinator Jeff Sandes says the program is in dire need of volunteers. (Black Press Media file photo)
Cloverdale’s Challenger Baseball program in urgent need of volunteers

Among politicians present to offer congratulations and participate in the ribbon cutting April 13 were (left to right) Surrey Couns. Brenda Locke, Allison Patton and Linda Annis, Surrey White Rock MP Kerry Lynne Findlay, Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum, B.C. Minister of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation Bruce Ralston and Surrey-Guildford MLA Garry Begg. Cutting the ribbon is
Walmart opens 300,000-square-foot South Surrey distribution centre

Three loaded handguns and a stun gun were seized by BC RCMP Federal Policing Border Integrity officers near the Douglas border on March 31, 2022. (RCMP photos)
Ammunition, stun gun seized following arrest near South Surrey border