Government to review funding for former governors general, Trudeau says

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says people who serve as governor general offer great service to Canada and deserve support in the years after they retire

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he’ll reconsider the perks and supports Canada gives former governors general.

The federal government’s books show that Adrienne Clarkson, who was governor general from 1999 to 2005, has billed more than $1 million in expenses since leaving the job.

Besides their pensions, former governors general can get public funding for office expenses and travel. The program has existed since 1979, on the premise that governors general never truly retire.

Clarkson has billed more than $100,000 to the government nine times in the 12 years since she left Rideau Hall.

That’s the threshold for reporting the billings publicly in the annual Public Accounts, a detailed report on government spending.

Trudeau says people who serve as governor general offer great service to Canada and deserve support in the years after they retire, but also that Canadians expect accountability and transparency when public money is spent.

He says the government will try to do better at meeting both goals.

