Four of the six golden retriever puppies rescued from a North Okanagan property on Dec. 21, 2022. (BCSPCA/ photo)

Golden retrievers, including 6 puppies, rescued from North Okanagan property

No heat, clean water or insulation, little food accessible for nine dogs

The BC SPCA seized a family of neglected golden retriever dogs from a property in the North Okanagan.

On Dec. 21, two adult golden retrievers and six puppies were rescued from a basement, along with a pregnant Australian shepherd dog. The dogs were being kept in freezing temperatures and without proper care, heat or insulation.

Eileen Drever, senior officer with the BC SPCA, said the puppies were exposed to things in their enclosure that could have caused injury, like unfinished wooden edges and makeshift fencing.

“The puppies were shivering and huddled for warmth, they had no bedding except for a bit of dirty hay and there was a build-up of feces and puddles of urine throughout the enclosure,” said Drever in a media release. “There was a small amount of dog food on the floor, but the only accessible water was dirty and in an unclean bowl.”

The pregnant Australian shepherd was kept chained to a wall, SPCA officers found.

All nine dogs were rushed to a vet for a checkup and are now safe in SPCA care. They are not yet available for adoption.

Pop-up banner image