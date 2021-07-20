GoFundMe started for grieving mother after Surrey stabbing, fire

Police and fire detectives are investigating a house fire in Surrey after a child was found dead. (Aaron Hinks photo)

A GoFundMe has been set up for a grieving mother recovering in hospital after a “heartbreaking” tragedy in Surrey earlier this month.

On July 5 around 9:15 p.m., Surrey RCMP responded to a report of a woman stabbed at a home in the 15400-block of 94th Avenue. The woman, who was “seriously injured,” was able to get out of the home and call 911, but her five-year-old son was still inside the home.

Police said the suspect in the stabbing, who was known to police, allegedly set fire to the house and left the scene in a red Subaru before officers arrived.

A short while later, Coquitlam RCMP received a report of a man jumping from the Port Mann Bridge. The man, who is presumed dead, is believed to be the suspect, with police adding his vehicle was located on the bridge.

Surrey RCMP said when firefighters extinguished the fire, they found the body of the child.

Meantime, Bindu Mohan said the mother is still in hospital, but “doing OK.” She said the woman has had surgery for the stab wound and expects her to be in hospital for several days more.

Mohan, a work colleague and friend who wanted to maintain the privacy of the victim, said the mother has a social worker and is going through counselling following the events on July 5.

“She’s doing the best that she possibly can.”

Mohan, along with another colleague, has set up a GoFundMe for funeral and rent costs. It has a goal of $1,915.

“Any contribution is really appreciated and that’s why we wanted to put this out,” said Mohan. “She has lost pretty much everything she had. She needs to start from scratch and that is going to take some time.”

The GoFundMe can be found at https://gofund.me/fe7e33e1.

At the time, Surrey RCMP Sergeant Elenore Sturko said “This is a heart-breaking incident, and many people in the community, including first responders, will feel the impact of this tragedy.”



lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com

