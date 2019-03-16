Girl, 12, missing from Williams Lake after last being seen near Highway 97

Rebecca Mann was last seen in the early morning hours on Pigeon Road

Williams Lake RCMP are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 12-year-old girl.

Rebecca Mann was last seen at 3136 Pigeon Road, just off Highway 97, in the 150 Mile House area between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m, on Friday.

Mann is described as 5’2” and 100 pounds.

The Williams Lake RCMP are asking anyone who may have information regarding the location of Mann to please contact the RCMP at (250) 392-6211 or call Crime stoppers 1 800 222-6211.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Man, 19, dies in Vancouver assault marking third homicide of 2019
Next story
Scheer makes statement on mosque attacks after backlask for no mention of Muslims

Just Posted

Cloverdale’s top stories for the week of March 10–15

First look at proposed Walmart, Clovies finalists announced, and more

What’s happening in Cloverdale this weekend, March 15 to 17

Looking for something to do in Cloverdale this weekend?

Police ask for help to find teenager last seen at Surrey high school

Surrey RCMP say 15-year-old Montana Lamb last seen at Earl Marriott Secondary

Surrey RCMP ask for public’s help to find missing 40-year-old woman

Police say Seoyeon Eo told family she was going on a flight to Korea, ‘but never made it to the flight’

Surrey students paint ‘buddy benches’

If someone is sitting alone on the bench, then people can join them as a ‘buddy’

VIDEO: B.C. logging truck had a close call minutes before it crashed

Dashcam video shows logging truck nearly lose its balance over a bridge

Scheer makes statement on mosque attacks after backlask for no mention of Muslims

First statement was condemned quickly online for failing to specify that the attack was on Muslims

Wheelchair boxing demo prompts B.C. gym to take a jab at national movement

Shuswap boxing coach spearheads initiative for disabled athletes with international assistance

WorksSafeBC almost done ammonia probe 1.5 years after Fernie arena tragedy

Statutory agency inspects ammonia-based fish processing facilities, follows up outstanding orders

Former Kelowna social worker facing four new civil lawsuits in fraud case

Robert Riley Saunders now has 10 lawsuits against him

When gunman advanced on New Zealand mosque, 1 man ran at him

Abdul Aziz, 48, is being hailed as a hero for preventing more deaths during Friday prayers in New Zealand

Prank to produced: Remembering the daredevils who waterskied behind a B.C. ferry

A look back at SS Princess Marguerite and her adventures as a ski boat

Edmonton boy found unharmed, Amber Alert cancelled

Mother and son found in Calgary following Amber Alert

VIDEO: Lower Mainland Giants locked in at top in the west

Vancouver G-Men down Kelowna 2-1 to earn first place in the Western Conference with one game to go

Most Read