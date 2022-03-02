Gas prices as seen in Surrey, B.C., on Wednesday, March 2, 2022. (Cole Schisler/Black Press Media)

Gas prices spike to $1.86/litre in Lower Mainland

Reports indicate this may be only the beginning

Lower Mainland drivers were hit with a hard pill to swallow at gas pumps Wednesday morning, with costs-per-litre reaching as high as $1.86.

High gas prices aren’t a new surprise for the region, with drivers in Metro Vancouver paying for the per-litre cost of the gas, in addition to a carbon tax and 17-cent transit tax that funds TransLink.

Reports indicate this may be only the beginning, with further rises in cost expected Thursday amid the ongoing invasion of Ukraine by Russia.

B.C. isn’t the only province seeing a spike, with pump prices in Ontario seeing a not-so-welcomed boost, as well.

More to come.

