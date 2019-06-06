THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Gas prices drop to 147.9 cents a litre across Lower Mainland

Down from highs of more than 170 cents a litre seen earlier this spring

Drivers might want to fill up their gas tanks come Thursday as prices dip into the high 140s for the first time in months.

According to senior analyst at Gas Buddy Dan McTeague, gas prices are expected to hit 147.9 cents a litre in Metro Vancouver thanks to a six cent drop overnight.

On Wednesday, gas prices were at 153.9 cents a litre, in a downward trend that may be welcome for Lower Mainland residents who have seen prices top 170 cents a litre in recent months.

McTeague attributed the drop to a build in Pacific Northwest fuel supply and worries over trade disputes that could send markets tumbling.

