Gangster Jarrod Bacon released from prison for third time

Jarrod Bacon is show here in a 2009 court appearance in Surrey. (Black Press file photo)

Former Red Scorpion gangster Jarrod Bacon, previously of Abbotsford, has been given statutory release from prison, with the Parole Board of Canada expressing concerns about his alleged ongoing criminal behaviour.

In documents from a pre-release hearing on July 31, the parole board placed several conditions on Bacon, including that he reside for six months in a facility approved by Correctional Service Canada (CSC).

The board stated that, without such a requirement, Bacon “will present an undue risk to society.”

“Reports are that you remain an influential individual with a very solid connection with the Hells Angels. Those concerns are still valid as of May 2020,” the documents state.

They state that, according to Bacon’s case management team, he has “a potential for violence that must not be overlooked.”

The parole board documents indicate that while Bacon was in prison in early 2018, he was involved in a series of incidents – with the help of an accomplice – that were aimed at three different inmates.

RELATED: Gangster Jarrod Bacon denied parole after prison conflict

RELATED: Jarrod Bacon has ‘ongoing influence in the gang environment,’ says parole board

In May 2020, he made threats to prison staff, the documents indicate.

“To this day, you remain a person of interest to the preventive security department, namely because of the connections you maintain in the penitentiary,” they state.

The documents do not indicate where Bacon has been jailed or where in Canada he must reside upon his release.

The board also expressed concerns about Bacon’s apparent lack of motivation to change his behaviours and limited understanding of his “offence cycle and risk factors.”

Bacon was sentenced in May 2012 to a 14-year prison term for conspiracy to traffic cocaine when he was living in Abbotsford. That left him with another nine years after credit for time already served was taken into account.

RELATED: Jarrod Bacon’s drug-conspiracy sentence jumps to 14 years

He was first given statutory release in February 2017, but that was revoked when he breached his conditions and was arrested for being in a strip club with another offender known to police.

Bacon was again released in June 2018, but that, too, was suspended after he tested positive for cocaine.

Conditions imposed on Bacon by the parole board are that he live in a halfway house or other CSC-approved facility, avoid drinking establishments, not consume drugs and avoid people involved in criminal activity.

Meanwhile, Bacon’s brother, Jamie, pleaded guilty in early July to conspiracy to murder Corey Lal in relation to the Surrey Six killings in 2007 and to counselling to commit the murder of Dennis Karbovanec on Dec. 31, 2008.

His sentencing hearing was originally scheduled for July 23, but that has been moved to Aug. 28.

A third Bacon brother – Jonathan – was killed in a targeted hit in Kelowna in August 2011.

RELATED: Jamie Bacon pleads guilty to charge in Surrey Six case



vhopes@abbynews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Cops and Courtscrime