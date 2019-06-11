Funding available for ‘bold youth-led initiatives’ in Delta

Up to $15,000 will be made available to youth-led projects that address diverse and urgent local priorities as Delta Foundation joins the RBC Future Launch Community Challenge.

Youth can apply for funding from the RBC Future Launch Community Challenge to support their bold ideas to address urgent community priorities. This funding will provide an opportunity for young people to lead, learn new skills, gain experience and build relationships in their local communities — all things that will help them prepare for the future of work.

“Youth are facing pressures on many fronts, and so are our communities,” said Delta Foundation past chair and current board director, Noël Philippot in a press release. “At the Delta Foundation we want to join this national challenge of creative solutions that enhance equity, sustainability and fairness and, in the process, help lay the groundwork for a brighter future.”

Later this year Delta Foundation will also bring youth and community members together for Vital Conversations, a community dialogue focused on creating a better future together.

The RBC Future Launch Community Challenge goes far beyond Delta: participating community foundations will make grants and learning opportunities available to youth-led initiatives in 150 communities from coast to coast to coast. As a whole, the RBC Future Launch Community Challenge aims to empower Canadian youth for the jobs and community realities of the future.

Youth, as well as children, are a high priority for the Delta Foundation. It supports the Boys and Girls Club, summer camps, high school scholarships, even young people suffering from the effects of fetal alcohol syndrome, among a wide range of causes.

“As implied through the Future Launch program, youth are the future strength of our community in Delta. They will bring the passion and commitment to make our community and our world a better place,” Delta Foundation chair Peter Roaf said in a press release. “There can be no better, more effective investment in the future of Delta than encouraging youth to step forward with their dreams and specific ideas about righting wrongs or making improvements throughout Ladner, North Delta and Tsawwassen, and perhaps even our farms and industrial parks.”

“Young people are already demonstrating tremendous leadership in communities in Canada and across the world,” Andrew Chunilall, Community Foundations of Canada CEO, said in a press release. “Look no further than the massive youth-led initiatives such as global student marches against climate change. The RBC Future Launch Community Challenge is an exciting opportunity to help shift power into their hands further, by bringing them to the decision-making table where they can lead in developing solutions for the future.”

Grant applications will be accepted between May 22 and September 18, 2019. Contact Delta Foundation for more information on how to apply, head to deltafoundation.org.



