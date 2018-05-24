A two-vehicle crash has closed the Trans-Canada Highway in both directions at Goldstream Provincial Park. A small fuel truck is on its side and is leaking fuel. (Photo via @MoonWaterLodge)

Fuel truck crash closes B.C. highway, sends two to hospital

The Trans-Canada Highway on Vancouver Island is expected to be closed until Thursday evening

Two people have been injured in a rollover crash on the Malahat involving a fuel truck that has leaked an undetermined amount of fuel.

The Trans-Canada Highway is closed in both directions at Goldstream Provincial Park and is estimated to reopen at 10 p.m.

READ MORE: Malahat closure snarls traffic

“The cause of the collision is under investigation. The fuel spill is a risk for motorists and first responders, as well as a potential environmental hazard. We ask for patience from drivers who are affected by any delays as emergency crews deal with the closure of Highway 1,” said West Shore RCMP Cpl. Chris Dovell.

A small fuel truck and a passenger van crashed shortly before 11 a.m. Thursday near Finlayson Arm Road. The driver of the van was trapped inside after the crash and emergency crews were able to extricate the driver, who is suffering from non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the fuel truck also suffered some injuries in the crash.

B.C. Emergency Health Services confirmed paramedics have transported two patients to hospital. One is in serious condition, the other is in stable condition.

West Shore RCMP Const. Matt Baker noted the front driver side of the van suffered significant damage and the driver was critically injured but those injuries were not life threatening.

Emergency crews are on scene assessing the environmental impact of the fuel spill. The West Shore RCMP’s traffic services team is investigating the cause of the crash. B.C. Hazmat has also been called to the scene and B.C. Spill Response is also reporting crews on route.

Langford Fire Chief Chris Aubrey said the fuel truck was carrying up to 2,200 litres of furnace oil. While furnace oil and diesel from the truck’s fuel tank leaked onto the roadway, Aubrey was unable to confirm how much was spilled.

Aubrey is optimistic crews were able to contain the spill.

“We won’t know for sure until the vehicle is out of there,” he said. “At this point it looks like we were able to keep it contained and stopped it from leaking into the river … While it’s unfortunate there’s not a lot of alternate routes available, our number one priority is to get that road opened up as soon as we safely can do it.”

The RCMP confirmed at 3:30 p.m. that the area has been designated as a “hot zone” and the Trans-Canada is not expected to reopen prior to 10 p.m.

Finlayson Arm Road will remain open for emergency vehicles, local residents and non-commercial traffic. Vehicles will be guided by a pilot car in one direction at a time. No new traffic is being permitted to travel north via Finlayson Arm Road.

B.C. Ferries is also advising motorists that the ferry between Brentwood Bay and Mill Bay has now reached capacity for the next three sailings departing in both directions.

Additional staff have been called in and B.C. Ferries will be running three additional sailings to accommodate the traffic volume. They will be departing from Brentwood Bay at 7:30, 8:40 and 9:50 p.m. and from Mill Bay at 8:05, 9:15 and 10:25 p.m.

READ MORE: Sooke traffic slowed due to Malahat crash

Motorists can detour on the Pacific Circle Route through Port Renfrew and Sooke.

But traffic is moving slowly on Sooke Road as motorist try to take the Pacific Circle Route through Port Renfrew and Sooke as a detour.

As of early afternoon, Sooke RCMP had not received any reports of crashes, aside from an incident in Port Renfrew, but there were no injuries.

B.C. Transit is advising passengers planning to take the 66 Duncan Commuter or the 99 Shawnigan Lake Commuter that the buses will leave Victoria at their scheduled times and detour through Sooke and the Pacific Marine Circle route. If you have any questions, call 250-746-9899.

The Sooke School District is also warning parents and guardians that bus service is expected to be delayed this afternoon due to the heavy volume of traffic on the West Shore. The longest delays are expected for buses 4, 6 and 25.

More to come.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

editor@goldstreamgazette.com

Previous story
VIDEO: The inspiration behind a Surrey gang presentation in elementary schools
Next story
Update: Wildfire northwest of Kamloops jumps from 60 to 800 hectares

Just Posted

South Surrey students explore cultural history of Haida Gwaii

Earl Marriott Secondary students visited sacred sites, learned heritage of Haida people

UPDATE: Cloverdale’s Bill Reid Memorial Shelter to celebrate grand opening this Friday

After nearly a decade, the purpose-built shelter will officially open its doors

Deltassist to host Delta’s first Take Back the Night march

The May 30 North Delta event hopes to increase awareness about sexual abuse and domestic violence

Overdose crisis is ‘hitting good kids’

Organizers of White Rock event say conversation around substance use needs to change

Cloverdale Market Days return this Saturday

Vendors, musicians, food and more coming to downtown Cloverdale this weekend

VIDEO: The inspiration behind a Surrey gang presentation in elementary schools

FIRST IN A SERIES: One Mountie’s tale of recognizing youth recruitment in gangs, and how Surrey RCMP are trying to stop it

Drivers could pay $8 per day to help cut gridlock under new plan

Mobility pricing report outlines two existing models to cut Metro Vancouver congestion by 20-25%

Update: Wildfire northwest of Kamloops jumps from 60 to 800 hectares

Ground crews and aircraft are responding to an estimated 50 hectare wildfire approximately 55 kilometers northwest of Kamloops, near the Deadman Vidette Road.

Feds limit chinook fishery to help killer whale recovery

Chinook is main food source for only 76 southern residents killer whales left

B.C. mom who died just before daughter’s wedding wanted family to be happy: twin

Ann Wittenberg was pulled into the ocean while on a surf board in Tofino last weekend

Courtenay-Alberni MP calls for lifeguards at popular surf spot near Tofino

The Pacific Rim National Park Reserve is defending its decision to cancel the surf guard program.

Harvey Weinstein to surrender in sex misconduct probe: officials

Would be first criminal charge against Weinstein since scores of women came forward

Fuel truck crash closes B.C. highway, sends two to hospital

The Trans-Canada Highway on Vancouver Island is expected to be closed until Thursday evening

Media are not an arm of the police, Vice lawyer tells Supreme Court hearing

Ben Makuch challenges Ontario Court of Appeal ruling that he must give materials for stories to RCMP

Most Read