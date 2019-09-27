From Abbotsford to Victoria: Police embark on cycling trip to honour fallen officers

Participants in the BC Law Enforcement Memorial Ride to Remember left from Thunderbird Memorial Square in Abbotsford on Thursday morning. (Submitted photo)

Members of the family of fallen Abbotsford Police officer Const. John Davidson are among those participating in a memorial event this weekend.

Davidson’s daughter, Dina, is biking the entire route of the three-day BC Law Enforcement Memorial Ride to Remember, while his wife Denise and son Drew are joining the running team to complete the final 10 kilometre stretch on Saturday in Victoria.

Two teams departed Thursday morning from Thunderbird Memorial Square in Abbotsford. They are composed of 13 law enforcement and peace officers who are cycling 400 kilometre to the B.C. legislature in Victoria.

The first leg of the journey saw them ride from Abbotsford to Harrison Hot Springs and back to Abbotsford.

On Friday, they are set to travel from Abbotsford to the Tsawwassen ferry terminal.

The Run to Remember on Saturday consists of 10 officers who will run more than 150 kilometres. Joining Denise and Drew on the final 10 km will be another 30 officers.

The weekend also includes a golf tournament today and a memorial service on Sunday at 1 p.m. on the lawn of the B.C. Legislature.

The purpose of the events is to raise awareness of the annual Canadian Police and Peace Officers’ National Memorial Service, where tribute is paid to more than 860 fallen officers.

Davidson, 53, was fatally shot Nov. 6, 2017, when he was the first officer to arrive on scene after police received reports of shots being fired at civilians at a strip mall on Mt. Lehman Road in Abbotsford.

The trial for Oscar Arfmann, the man arrested and charged with his killing, concluded in early August, and the judge is scheduled to render her verdict on Oct. 10.

