Chrystia Freeland, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, responds to questions after a social housing funding announcement in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. Freeland says the government is extending pandemic aid programs by an extra month beyond the previously planned end date. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Chrystia Freeland, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, responds to questions after a social housing funding announcement in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. Freeland says the government is extending pandemic aid programs by an extra month beyond the previously planned end date. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Freeland says Liberals will extend aid programs to October because of uneven rebound

Freeland says the government is also freezing rates for the wage and rent subsidies at current levels

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland says the government is extending pandemic aid programs by an extra month beyond the previously planned end date.

The decision means that wage and rent subsidies for businesses, and income support for workers out of a job or who need to take time off to care for family or stay home sick, will last until Oct. 23.

Freeland says the government is also freezing rates for the wage and rent subsidies at current levels, holding off on the previously planned decline.

She adds that benefits will also be frozen at $300 per week for the three “recovery” benefits, and four more weeks of eligibility will be added to a maximum of 54 weeks.

Freeland says extending the aid is necessary because many small businesses and workers are not yet fully back on their feet.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Previous story
In-person events returning to Delta venues
Next story
Vaccination clinics in North Delta, Surrey to stay open under new hub model

Just Posted

Brooksdale co-director David Anderson is a biologist and former pastor. He offers guided property tours of A Rocha’s land in South Surrey. (Photo: Ursula Maxwell-Lewis)
COLUMN: A Rocha’s Brooksdale Environmental Centre in Surrey offers rich experience

The North Delta Recreation Centre (pictured), Guilford Recreation Centre, Poirier Forum in Coquitlam and Abbotsford AgRec Centre will serve as mass vaccination clinics as Fraser Health transitions to a “vaccine hub model.” (Mayor George V. Harvie/Twitter photo)
Vaccination clinics in North Delta, Surrey to stay open under new hub model

The current heat wave is expected to continue through Saturday. (File photo)
Fans sought for South Surrey, White Rock seniors

Canada’s Caileigh Filmer (left) and Hillary Janssens look at each other after receiving their bronze medals, won in the women’s pair rowing final event during the Tokyo Summer Olympic Games July 29, 2021. (Nathan Denette / The Canadian Press)
Cloverdale rower wins bronze in Tokyo