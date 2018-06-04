Photo of fraud suspect released by Surrey RCMP on Monday afternoon (June 4).

Fraud suspect sought by Surrey RCMP in connection with April incident

Man attempted to take out $6,500 at a Fleetwood-area money lending business, police say

Surrey RCMP are turning to the public to help identify a fraud suspect.

The man is wanted for questioning in connection with an incident that happened in Fleetwood two months ago.

“On April 3, a male identifying himself as Vincent Perron attempted to take out $6,500 at a money lending business in the 8900-block of 152 Street in Surrey,” RCMP say in a release. “During the transaction, the male presented a number of false documents. Employees were able to determine that the documents were fraudulent, and the male fled without receiving any money.”

A surveillance photo of the suspect was released on Monday afternoon, and police are asking anyone with information about the suspect, or this incident, to call RCMP at 604-599-0502, or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers line at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca.

