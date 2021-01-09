City of Chilliwack mayor and councillors stand at the freshly paved pump track which is scheduled to be open in the spring of 2021. (Facebook/ Chris Kloot)

Fraser Valley pump track, longest in North America, nears completion

Few items still need to be completed on Chilliwack pump track before scheduled spring 2021 opening

The largest pump track in North America, located in Chilliwack, is nearing its completion.

Earlier this week, City of Chilliwack councillor Chris Kloot shared updated photos of the project on social media.

The freshly installed asphalt track that goes up and down mimicking the surrounding Cascade Range is seen weaving through the images. Artificial turf has been put in along with a tunnel/bridge feature.

“The pump track will be the largest pump track circuit in North America and will be one of only two in the world with a figure eight, under/over feature,” Mayor Ken Popove said in a statement.

A pump track is a paved circuit of looping trails where riders use momentum and propulsion on BMX bikes, dirt bikes, mountain bikes, as well as scooters, wheelchairs, and skateboards too. It’s called a “pump” track because of the pumping motions made as they ride. The rollers along the track allow riders to build and carry momentum.

There are still a few items which need to be completed before the scheduled spring 2021 opening.

Crews need to wait for warmer weather in order to paint lines on the asphalt track, and to complete the landscaping. Additionally, the pump track will be fully fenced, picnic benches will be installed, signage needs to be completed and the under/overpass structure is not quite finished.

“Operations staff are currently working with the Fraser Valley Mountain Bikers Association to form a youth custodian group to help with track maintenance and use. Staff are also working to develop some pump track user training programs/sessions that can be run by FVMBA,” Popove added.

The project was funded with a one-time grant of $500,000 from the city’s gas tax revenues was allocated in the 2020 budget by council to construct the pump track at the Landing site, next to the Curling Club on Corbould Street. The funding was increased by council to $750,000 to allow artificial turf to be used.

The pump track project is on budget.

– With files from Jennifer Feinberg

READ MORE: Construction underway on Chilliwack’s new pump track facility

READ MORE: Largest pump track of its kind in the making

 

