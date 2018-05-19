Fraser River water levels creeping towards near-record highs

Mission gauge currently reading just under 6 metres but forecasted to rise

Water levels at the Mission gauge currently read just under 6 metres, according to the River Forecast Centre.

On Saturday morning, a number of properties in Deroche were placed under an evacuation order.

Evacuation orders have been issued for properties in Deroche, marked in red on FVRD map.

Residents living in the unprotected flood plain areas along the lower Fraser River could be under an evacuation order if the gauge levels reach 6.3 metres. About 250 properties are on alert in Langley.

As of Saturday afternoon, the River Forecast Centre estimated that water levels could reach as high as 6.4 metres on Sunday, and worsen Monday. The centre has placed the lower Fraser under a high streamflow advisory.

The last time levels were this high was in 2012.

READ MORE: Pitt Meadows orders evacuation order due to localized flooding

READ MORE: 44 evacuation alerts issued as flood preparations continue in Hope

About 260 properties are on evacuation alert, and have been told by officials to prepare to leave on short notice.

Ahead of Victoria Day long weekend, volunteers and city staff across the Lower Mainland prepared for rising waters with sandbagging.

Katzie First Nation set sandbags and berms in place in hopes of reinforcing the expected overflow.

Surrey and Langley students were helping on the south side of the river while Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows students joined efforts on the north side.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Giant Molson beer tanks to begin journey to Fraser Valley brewery site
Next story
Arrest made in 30-year cold case of murdered B.C. couple

Just Posted

Fraser River water levels creeping towards near-record highs

Mission gauge currently reading just under 6 metres but forecasted to rise

Court sides with widow over father for remains of South Surrey homicide victim

Amin Vinepal’s father had disputed claim his son was Muslim

VIDEO: Canadian Forces members begin helping out flooded B.C. communities

Three-hundred personnel in B.C. in some off hardest hit cities

Sausalito owners say parkade will infringe on privacy

Other concerns noted are noise, structural damage

‘SASSY’ awards for seven Surrey students

Annual awards night held at Surrey City Hall on Thursday

VIDEO: Canadians rise for early-morning Royal wedding celebrations

Canadians gathered for early-morning broadcast of marriage between Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

VIDEO: Grand Forks shores up defences as floodwaters rise to peak levels

Canadian Forces, volunteers working to protect low-lying areas

Giant Molson beer tanks to begin journey to Fraser Valley brewery site

Massive Molson tanks arriving at Chilliwack site overnight May 30

Canada to face U.S. for bronze at world hockey championship

Canada was looking to play in the gold medal game for a fourth straight year, but saw 3-2 loss

Searchers for Vancouver Island father turn focus to Cowichan River

Cowichan SAR joined by many other SAR groups, volunteers now determined to find missing man

Livestream shows endangered spotted owls raising chick

A pair of owls is fostering a new chick this spring.

Vacationers urged to check for stowaway bats that could carry deadly disease

‘White-nose syndrome’ has killed millions of bats in North America, but hasn’t arrived in B.C. yet

Are B.C.’s gas prices enough to keep you from travelling May long weekend?

Gas prices in B.C. ranging from 125 cents per litre to more than 150 cents

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle wed in Windsor as millions watch

Windsor sparkled on a warm spring day as tens of thousands of people jammed its quaint roads

Most Read