Fraser Health warns again of possible COVID-19 exposure at Surrey hookah lounge

Fraser Health is once again warning of a possible COVID-19 exposure at a Whalley hookah lounge.

Listed on the health authority’s public exposures page, it says people who were at a hookah lounge, located at 10609 King George Blvd., from just before midnight on Aug. 7 until 4 a.m. on Aug. 8 and just before midnight on Aug. 8 and until 4 a.m. on Aug. 9, could have been exposed to the novel coronavirus.

For public exposures, Fraser Health says that if people were at that lounge to self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19.

The webpage states that the health authority updates the public exposures list with locations and times of known possible exposures when it has “been unable to reach or identify all individuals potentially exposed via contact tracing.”

It adds that the exposures are “believed to be low risk.”

This is the second time the health authority has had to warn of public exposures at the hookah lounge, with the first possible exposure dates between July 31 and Aug. 2.

Meantime, Surrey RCMP say a 40-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly uttering threats and a break-and-enter in connection to an investigation into “illegal after-hours clubs” operating in Whalley.

Police said that investigators believe the hookah lounge “was being operated by the same individual.”

As well, the same address, 10609 King George Blvd., was listed as the location for a “First Fridays Party” on Aug. 7, which was cancelled.



