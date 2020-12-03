Fraser Health is opening a COVID-19 test collection centre at the South Surrey Park & Ride. It’s expected to open on Dec. 8. (Photo: Aaron Hinks)

Fraser Health to open COVID-19 test centre at South Surrey Park & Ride

It’s expected to open on Dec. 8

Fraser Health is opening a COVID-19 test collection centre in South Surrey.

According to an information bulletin from the health authority Thursday (Dec. 3), it’s part of the planned expansion “to provide timely access to COVID-19 testing for those who are experiencing even mild symptoms.”

It will be open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

It’s expected to open on Dec. 8, and will be located at the South Surrey Park & Ride (3800 King George Blvd.), at the junction of King George Boulevard and Highway 99.

Fraser Health says it will process between 500 and 700 tests per day “when operating at full capacity.”

On Nov. 28, crews were already setting up the tent structures in the newer parking lot of the park and ride.

This is the third test collection centre in Surrey. The others are located in Newton (14577 66th Ave.), which opened Sept. 19, and one in Whalley (10025 King George Blvd.), which opened Nov. 12.

This site is a partnership between Fraser Health and the South Surrey-White Rock Division of Family Practice.

People can book online when the site opens, but drop-ins are available throughout the Fraser Health region.

Fraser Health says that since it expanded its COVID-19 testing in June, the health authority’s testing capacity has “increased more than sevenfold from an average of 600 to 700 tests a day to greater than 5,000 tests per day at our COVID-19 test collection centres across our region.”

Fraser Health continues to see the brunt of COVID-19 cases in B.C.

Of the 834 cases reported on Wednesday (Dec. 2), 529 of those were in Fraser Health.

